County exec candidate Nath kicked out of the Voces de la Frontera event

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-county-board%2Coffence%2Coverall-negative&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Purnima Nath, 42, is one of five candidates competing to succeed Chris Abele, who is retiring in the spring, in the heavily democratic county. (Photo: handouts of candidate)

Purnima Nath, a candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, was kicked out of an event organized by immigrant advocate Voces de la Frontera on Saturday, the group said, “she verbally attacked multiracial youth leaders.

The group said in a statement that it was removed “to protect minors and their parents from abusive rhetoric.” Nath entered a room where students made art, shouted at them and called them “illegal,” the group said.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Nath denied calling the students illegal. She said the students came to her and told her not to be there and not to run to the office. She said she felt threatened.

The confrontation took place during the event at Milwaukee’s South Division High School.

A video appeared on Saturday, in which Andrea Rodriguez, a candidate for District 4 Milwaukee County Board supervisor, was told that she had told Nath that she had insulted everyone in the room by calling them illegal.

“You called us illegal, it’s not OK – never,” said Rodriguez.

In the video, Nath says she is also an immigrant, supports immigration, and follows the law. She said that breaking the law is wrong.

In a Facebook post, Nath said that students did their best to create a scene and that “the attack was on me because I follow the law of the country. And these children are taught to act and behave that way. “

Nath is one of the four candidates and the only conservative candidate for the Milwaukee County executive.

His state Sen. Chris Larson, Rep. David Crowley and County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb Sr. A primary February 18 will limit the field to two for the April 7 general election.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced in October that he would not be looking for a different deadline.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9SLRh4vQPY (/ embed)

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/02/03/county-exec-candidate-nath-kicked-out-voces-de-la-frontera- event / 4645273002 /