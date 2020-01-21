Country Stars wife says she can't live without God after her son's tragic death

Last summer, country singer Granger Smith and his wife Amber suffered an unimaginable tragedy when their three-year-old son River died in a “tragic drowning accident”. At the end of 2019, Amber went to Instagram to write an emotional post about what the year was like for her family and what they learned from it. In the end, she is thankful that the family is closer to God.

Amber Smith: “The year I got on my knees”

“2019 – The year I got on my knees. The year our beautiful red-haired boy turned three and went home. The year the same cute boy saved two more lives. The year that tore my heart to pieces but also softened my spirit, ”wrote Amber according to the Christian Post next to a slideshow with photos.

The first photo shows Granger and Amber Smith holding hands with their two other children, London (8) and Lincoln (5). They are all standing next to a picture of Jesus Christ holding the hand of their late son River.

2019 – The year I got on my knees. The year our beautiful red-haired boy turned 3 and went home. The year the same cute boy saved two more lives. The year that tore my heart apart but also softened my mind. The year we founded The Smiths. The year we moved away from home and all the memories we made there. The year Linc turned 5 started children and 2nd grade in London. The year I came closest to God was I ever. The year I cried every day for 6 months. The year London lost three teeth and turned eight. The year we have served hundreds of people about grief and hope. The year we vowed not to tear our family apart. The year we promised to find meaning and no reason. The year Granger and I got closer than ever. The year I really opened my eyes to what’s important. We have never felt love from our community this year. The year I found out that joy and grief can coexist. The year we went back in the fire to help other grieving parents. The year that changed me. The year of the blue butterfly. I learned that year that I am not in control. The year when it became clear that I cannot live this life without God. I can’t believe it’s been almost 7 months since we kept our sweet riv and that we’re going to physically start a new year without it. Through this sadness I hope for everything that will come. My goals for the coming year are to enlarge the @theriverkellyfund and help as many people as possible to keep London and Lincoln alive despite the heart ailments of the past year, to grow in grace and trust with my creator and our story in hoping to share help others and be in the present moment, because as much as we want to plan and dream is all we have today. This moment. Every day, good or bad, is another gift from God. I hope to live it with gratitude and compassion for others. I hope that I can continue to give up my struggles because in my weakness he is my strength. I hope to gradually forgive myself. I hope that I can continue to bring people to the Kingdom and share the love of God that I felt so strongly. (Continued in comments)

In her post, Amber continued to talk about some of the family’s positive successes in 2019, including starting nursery school at Lincoln and losing three teeth at her daughter London.

The surviving mother also said that she and Granger “vowed not to tear our family apart”. They called 2019 “The year Granger and I got closer than ever.”

Amber Smith feels closer to God than ever before

Amber revealed that in 2019 she grew closer to God than “I’ve ever been”. And that she is now using the laser to focus on what is most important in life.

“The year I cried every day for six months. The year London lost three teeth and turned eight. The year we served hundreds of people about grief and hope, ”wrote the grieving mother.

“The year I really opened my eyes to what’s important. We have never felt love from our community this year. The year I found out that joy and grief can coexist. The year we went back in the fire to help other grieving parents. The year that changed me. The year of the blue butterfly. I learned that year that I am not in control. The year when it became clear that I cannot live this life without God. “

Hope for 2020

Although Granger Smith’s wife admitted that 2019 was an incredibly difficult year because of her son’s death, Amber said she still had great hope for 2020.

“Through this sadness, I hope for everything to come,” she wrote. “My goals for the coming year are to expand the @theriverkellyfund and help as many people as possible to keep London and Lincoln alive despite the heart ailments of the past year, to grow in grace and trust with my creator and our story sharing hopes of helping others and being in the present moment, because as much as we want to plan and dream is all we have today. “

Amber ended her job by telling the world how much she valued God.

“This moment. Every day, good or bad, is another gift from God. I hope that I can live it with gratitude and compassion for others,” she concluded. “I hope that I can continue to give up my struggles because in my weakness he is my strength. I hope to gradually forgive myself. I hope that I can continue to bring people to the Kingdom and share the love of God that I have felt so strongly. “

Please keep the entire Smith family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.