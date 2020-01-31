Country music icon Loretta Lynn believes that Country Music is “Dead”

Loretta Lynn is not afraid to share her opinion about the state of country music today.

In a recent interview on the Martina McBride podcast, Vocal Point with Martina McBride, Lynn stated that the country music genre was “dead” and said “we should never let country music die”.

“They’ve already let it die [“], told 87-year-old country legend McBride. “I think it’s dead. I’m sorry. I think it’s a shame to let some kind of music die. I don’t care what kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s sin to make it die, and I’m here to feed it. “

When McBride pointed out that Lynn seemed to be “crazy” about today’s country music, Lynn replied, “Yes. It drives me crazy. I am. Because it is ridiculous.”

“I’m not happy at all,” she said. “I think they’ll lose it completely. And I think that’s a sad situation, because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the best. I think it exists for longer than anything else. “

Later in the podcast, the country star answered McBride’s question about what she is “most proud of” in her life.

“My children,” replied Lynn. “I couldn’t be more proud of my children. I love my children so much. That’s my whole life. My life is my children, and then my music.”