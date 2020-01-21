Country Music Channel CMT promises the same video for men and women: NPR

(L-R) Martina McBride, Leslie Fram, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on stage during CMT Next Women Of Country 2019 in November 2019.

Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images

Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images

The country music broadcaster CMT will grant artists airtime in the early morning hours of the music video. The broadcaster announced the news today on Twitter, thereby expanding its previous policy (60-40, male to female).

CMT broadcasts music videos daily from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and also operates a separate channel that broadcasts music videos around the clock.

According to Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music strategy at CMT, the decision was made because women were underrepresented in country music – be it on TV, on streaming platforms or on terrestrial radio.

“We don’t say that every artist and every song by an artist should be played,” Fram told NPR. “We say let’s create a level playing field and let the fans decide.”

Women that are overlooked by the country music establishment have long been an issue. In the press release announcing CMT’s new strategy, a segment from the TBS program Full Frontal was linked to Samantha Bee on this topic. A study published last year by researchers from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that over 500 of the top country songs from 2014-2018 were only 16% female.