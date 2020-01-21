If you think that this year more people will suffer from the flu or some other type of respiratory virus, you would be right.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Program Manager Bill Sherlock says that the number of first aid visits for the flu is above the five-year average.

He says the flu normally peaks around Christmas time and this year peaked earlier this month.

The first reported case of flu this year came at the end of November.

Sherlock said they hope that the number of reported cases will fall rapidly, but they are dealing with an outbreak of influenza A in Crown Ridge and Hastings Manor, influenza B in Hallowell House and an entero outbreak in H.J. McFarland. There have also been a number of student absences from schools in the Bancroft areas.

He could give no reason why the figures are higher this year, but said they will know in the coming months how effective the flu vaccine was this year, but there are many variables.

The Health Unit reminds people to cover their cough, wash their hands regularly and stay home if you don’t feel well.

