“Countdown to Daytona” to get you ready for the racing season

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – The NASCAR season begins in a few weeks with the Daytona 500 and racing fans get unique digital coverage that you won’t find anywhere else! Starting Wednesday, February 12, we are launching a daily “Countdown to Daytona” program designed to build excitement that leads to the big race.

The streams contain special stories, insightful analyzes and interviews with the biggest names in NASCAR. The digital programming is hosted by WFLAs Dan Lucas, WFLAs J.B. Biunno and WGHP’s Kevin Connolly.

“There’s nothing like watching the Great American Race from just meters away from Victory Lane,” Biunno said. “We can’t wait to give our viewers the right track – meant by the pun – on the brightest stars of NASCAR, and have fun with the drivers.”

We start on Wednesday with a special media blitz. During that one-hour stream, we interview the biggest names in NASCAR in one action-packed program.

“Last year the drivers really enjoyed letting go and having fun for their fans,” added Lucas. “We are going to have even more fun this year!

This is the streaming schedule:

Wednesday, February 12 – 1:00 ET

Thursday, February 13 – 1:00 ET

Friday, February 14 – 1:00 ET

Saturday, February 15 – 1:00 ET

Sunday February 16 – 11:00 AM ET

Go ahead and mark your calendars! And don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss.

If you cannot follow the streams live, we will make them available on demand on the Big Race Daytona page of our website.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday 16 February of Daytona International Speedway.

