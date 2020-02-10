Councilor Kristal Suggs gives statement on acts of violence in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Counselor Kristal Suggs has released a statement about the violence in Kinston.

“I am deeply troubled by the various acts of violence that have recently taken place in our community and I am saddened by all those affected by these crimes that occurred in Kinston,” said Councilor Suggs.

Suggs said that as a member of the Kinston City Council, she will continue discussions with the council, the mayor, the city manager, and the staff on various initiatives.

Establishing a Task Force of City Leaders and Community Members to Investigate and Identify Kinston’s Violent Crime Problems, and to Form a Strategic Plan to Address It

Hiring a permanent, full-time Public Information Officer for the city of Kinston to distribute news quickly and accurately to our citizens and affected people, and to build greater trust between the city, our departments and the community

Strengthening the relationship of the city with other organizations, agencies and companies committed to community improvement and public safety; while the community also becomes more aware of their efforts and how to use them

If you see something suspicious or know something that you think may be related to one of these acts of violence, contact the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers – what anonymous and safe process is – at 252 -523-4444.