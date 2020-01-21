CLOSE

Milwaukee County executive candidates, from the left, former Senator Jim Sullivan, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy and Milwaukee County Council Chair Theo Lipscomb. (Photo: document)

The state electoral commission on Tuesday ordered the withdrawal of two candidates for the Milwaukee County executive from the poll due to a problem with their nomination papers.

The commission ordered that the names of former senator Jim Sullivan and mayor of Glendale Bryan Kennedy not appear on the February 18 primary or April 7 spring elections.

Sullivan and Kennedy were among the six candidates who applied to replace outgoing county executive director Chris Abele.

Milwaukee County Council Chair Theodore Lipscomb Sr., who is also a candidate for the county executive, urged the commission to remove them from the ballot. He argued that regulators should invalidate the appointment signatures that Sullivan and Kennedy had submitted that had been collected by the same circulators in violation of state law.

In both cases, the commission struck enough signatures to place the candidates below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures to participate in the poll.

“This is a victory for the rule of law,” said Michael S. Maistelman, lawyer for Lipscomb. “The rule of law is clear and unambiguous that none of the candidates met the minimum requirements for the ballot.”

Kennedy said he was surprised and disappointed with the decision, adding that it was “fairly likely” to file a court action as early as Tuesday afternoon. He said he doubted the commission would have made the same decision if the full panel had voted on the issue.

In a statement, Sullivan called the state commission’s decision a “miscarriage of justice,” noting that neither he nor Kennedy had been allowed to plead his case before the panel. Sullivan also shot Lipscomb, saying he didn’t want to set his record against “two better qualified candidates”.

“Out of respect for voters, I think it is imperative for me to appeal the WEC decision and to give thousands of voters in Milwaukee County the opportunity to be heard,” said said Sullivan.

The commission released two eight-page decisions detailing their decision to remove the candidates from the ballot and rejecting the arguments made by each campaign before the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Sullivan and Kennedy had argued that state law regarding the collection of appointment signatures is discretionary, not mandatory, and that no fraud had been committed by their campaigns. They also said that voters’ voices would be silenced if their signatures were rejected.

The commission noted that 1,001 of the 2,450 signatures submitted by Sullivan were to be struck off as invalid, leaving a total of 1,449 valid signatures.

He also concluded that 844 of 2,684 signatures submitted by Kennedy should be void, leaving him 1,840 valid signatures.

“Any injured party may appeal this decision to the circuit court no later than 30 days after the publication of this decision,” said the decision.

The six-member plenary did not vote on the issue – staff made a recommendation to administrator Meagan Wolfe. She consulted the Chair of the Commission, Dean Knudson, who approved the decisions.

He decided it was not necessary to call a meeting of the full committee to discuss or vote on the complaints, said Wisconsin Election Commission spokesman Reid Magney by email. Magney added that the commission generally delegates this type of decision to the administrator.

Knudson is a former Republican state legislator. Kennedy and Sullivan are both Democrats.

Curiously, the Sullivan campaign filed documents with the national electoral agency to intervene in the case on Tuesday noon, about an hour after the commission made its decision. A lawyer for Sullivan said that he did not know that a decision had been made when he asked to intervene.

Lipscomb requested that the two be removed from the poll after revelations that they used some of the same people to collect signatures to get them on the February primary ballot – contrary to state election law.

Those who circulate a candidate’s nomination papers sign a statement that they intend to support that particular candidate.

Lipscomb argued that the Kennedy and Sullivan campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley.

The problem arose because the three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, which is increasingly common in large campaigns.

The three campaigns involuntarily entrusted part of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

Sullivan and Kennedy’s campaigns noted that they were assured that circulators would not collect nomination signatures on behalf of another candidate for the Milwaukee County executive.

No complaints have been filed against Crowley because the circulators first collected the bid documents for his campaign.

The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the candidacies of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

Lipscomb has registered his complaints with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, which blocked 1-1 last week.

In the event of a tie, a complaint is rejected by the electoral committee. Commissioner Tim Posnanski voted to keep the two on the ballot and Commissioner Rick Baas voted for the revocation.

Lipscomb appealed the decision to the Wisconsin Election Commission, which released its decision on Tuesday.

“The non-compliance with the requirements for the distribution of nomination papers cannot be excused simply because the broadcasters acted on the basis of their misunderstanding or disregard for the laws,” the commission said in its decision.

The committee noted that it was ultimately up to the candidates to ensure that their nominations included the minimum number of signatures required.

The deadline for county clerks to deliver ballots and supplies to city clerks for the spring primary is Monday, said Julietta Henry, Chief Electoral Officer for Milwaukee County.

This means that the ballots must be printed this week.

This story will be updated.

