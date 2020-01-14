Council briefs: fitness park and more

Rotary Outdoor Fitness Park

The Rotary Club celebrates its 100-year anniversary and at the same time helps residents to stay fit outside.

Rotary is building an Outoor Fitness Park along the Bayshore Trail.

The 100-year anniversary president Bill McKay told the city council this week that the idea is to have eight stations in the park area east of the children’s play area on the bay.

There will be various equipment, including lifts.

Rotary donated the Musical Garden at West Riverside Park in the spring.

The plan is to purchase and donate the equipment with city staff who complete the installation.

The costs for Rotary are $ 33,000.

The installation costs the city $ 6,000, according to which staff falls within the department’s budget.

In his report to the council, Joseph Reid, General Manager of Tranportation and Operations, says that the city will develop a process around such partnerships with community groups in the Master Plan that is currently underway.

Belleville helps fund Grace Inn Shelter

Belleville puts its weight behind the new homeless shelter in the city.

Monday evening, the city council approved in advance an annual $ 50,000 grant for the Grace Inn Shelter over the next three years.

The money comes from the Social Infrastructure Fund of the city.

The Council indicated that money will still be available for the city’s Warm Center that is open all winter for the homeless.

