Could you bungee jump with only magnets?

Bungee jumping has been around for years. The land divers of Vanuatu tied vines around their ankles. The first jump in modern style with elastic cords was undertaken in 1979 by the Oxford University Dangerous Sports Club in Bristol, England. The idea is of course that – if everything goes well – the cord stretches and exerts an upward force to prevent you from touching the ground.

But how is this for a new way to seduce fate: What if you would replace the elastic cord with two magnets? You could place a magnet on the jumper with another magnet on the ground, aligned so that their poles repel. As the person gets closer to the ground, magnetic levitation would hopefully push them up again. Bungee jumping without bungee!

That is the premise behind this video of the supposed ‘first wireless bungee jump’. Let me be very clear: it is fake. It is really an Ikea commercial. Do not try this at home. Don’t even think about trying.

OK, but … could the concept really work? We can use trial and error to find out. I suggest that we analyze physics instead. Ready? Let’s jump in.

The Physics of Bungee Jumping

First we have to be clear why it is bad to hit the ground. So here’s the deal. It’s all about acceleration. Suppose someone foolishly jumps from a 10-meter high edge. As they fall, gravity pulls down to cause an increase in speed. If the air resistance force is ignored, this results in an acceleration of 9.8 m / s2.

Starting from rest, this would set their speed at 14 meters per second, just before the collision. Let’s say the jumper stops on the ground over a distance of 5 centimeters. (It is probably much less than that.) This would produce a braking acceleration of around 1,960 m / s2. That is 200 grams. That is the problem. A person can survive an acceleration of only about 30 to 40 g.

So how does the bungee solve the acceleration problem? As the cord stretches, it exerts an upward force on the jumper in the same direction that the ground would push. However, it pushes a much larger distance, so it produces a much lower gear.

Here is a fast numerical model for a bungee jumper that starts 10 meters high and hardly hits the ground. (Follow the link to see the animation.) I made the bungee 5 meters long, so that it only starts to stretch. This gives the following acceleration curve:

Image: Rhett Allain. (TagsToTranslate) Dot Physics