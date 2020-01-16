Could this modified 2014 Chevy SS finally find an open-minded audience at $ 29,500?

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

Few people bought Chevys SS when it was new, but as today’s edition of Nice Price or Crack Pipe shows, there is still time to upgrade. We just have to see if the price shows sufficient impairment.

Francesco Baracca was Italy’s most successful fighter pilot in the First World War. His talent and exploits impressed a young Enzo Ferrari so much that he used the emblem that Baracca had affixed to the fuselage of his plane – a black stallion in a raised position on his hind legs – as a distinctive mark for his racing drivers and finally for his car of the same name Companies.

Yesterday we looked at one of this company’s Post-Enzo products – a 1995 Ferrari 456 GT. This car not only bore the famous prancing horse logo on the bow and stern, but also expressed the performance ethics in its front-mounted V12 engine, for which the badge has long been known. At $ 59,998, the Mazda dealer won a tight but undeniable price of 55 percent.

When J.D. Salinger Catcher in the Rye wrote, he created an indelible portrayal of youthful rebellion, fear, and discontent. The main protagonist of the story, Holden Caulfield, has become a role model for the challenges that come with stepping through the door into adulthood. The book itself has become a transit right for many young readers.

Oh, was it that General Motors’ belligerent offspring, also called Holden, was so persistent? Instead, the Australian GM subsidiary’s production lines went dark in late 2017 and ended over a century of local assembly.

One such car that was built there and whose lack of success in America had an impact on Holden’s car design was the Chevy SS. This was a renamed Holden Commodore, which was offered here in the United States from 2013 to the 2017 model years. A previous edition had been sold under the Pontiac brand name as the G8, but this too found few customers and died with their adoptive parents during GM’s brand banishment phase.

Chevy is obviously still there. As both the Camaro and Corvette prove, the brand is still keen to project a picture of passion for performance. This was also evident in the LS3-SS, but Chevy found only a few buyers for its large RWD hot rod. And since Holden has stopped all automobile production in Australia, the low financial profitability of relocating SS production has brought the car to an early end. Just over 12,000 cars were built and sold in the four model years. The SS doesn’t do that very often, but it is enough to say that you probably won’t see one on every corner.

One you can see is the 2014 edition, and due to the body modifications and bloody wheels, this is a pretty entertaining sight. This 81,000-mile car also comes with a range of engine and suspension upgrades. So it’s not your standard SS. Not that there are so many Run of the Mill SSs from the start.

The display notes that the car is in mint condition and has a history that has been accident-free to date. The bonnet was replaced by an aftermarket carbon fiber unit with central ventilation at the back. A redesigned grille sits in front of and above an elongated front air dam, while there’s a complementary wing at the back to really keep things together.

Speaking of ties, the seller certainly seems to have tied up a lot of Moolah in his garage and all the toys in it. I wonder if you would consider adopting an older child.

Anyway, back to the car. Under all the add-ons and such bikes is an aftermarket that mimics the Z28 wheels and brings the improved Brembo brakes behind their chrome-plated spokes to advantage. The aftermarket also provided some chassis updates, including lowering springs, revised wishbones and frame stiffeners. The seller states that there are “tons of powder coating” everywhere.

The color Red Hot 2 appears to be in excellent condition and is complemented by the black leather interior. There doesn’t seem to be much mod here, but the SS brand mats are a nice reminder for your feet of the intentions of the car.

These intentions are imposed by the Corvette-related LS3 V8. The only transmission that was offered in the SS this model year was the 6L-80E six-speed automatic. However, you can do paddle shifts if you’re looking for something other than steering for your upper body workout while driving. The seller says that the engine has received a state 2 camshaft and that the car, along with some fully tubular headers, is said to have 486 horses on the rear tires.

These are a lot of ponies and can cause people to pay attention and become aware of the SS, which apparently has never happened before.

What we need to be aware of is the price of this particular car, which is $ 29,500, or just over half what the production car went out of the door for when it was new. Now there are all the mods that are said to have been added within the last 6K, and all of this story, as one of the last in the long line of Holden products that were built.

What do you think is $ 29,500 a fair price for this pretty well massaged SS? Or does this price make you as ambivalent to the car as Holden Caulfield to life in general?

