Could this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat still have nine lives in 2015?

Nice price or crack pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

The current Nice Price or Crack Pipe Challenger is one of the cars that started the modern hella horsepower wars. Let’s see if this written-off prize means that it is now worth fighting.

Volvo’s venerable 200-series has a well-deserved reputation for boldness that can easily be matched by its harmless nature. The 240 Wagon from yesterday from 1991 provided prima facie evidence of that first characteristic and showed how one could easily overcome the second.

That was all through an off-road rally preparation and practice, resulting in a laughing hard set of wheels, and one that almost seemed ready for another rally. Unfortunately it was that part of the deal that stuck with most people. Problems with the brakes, gearbox and the fact that the exhaust protrudes through the hood as a ground-to-air missile launcher made the car’s $ 1,900 price tag almost less tasty. In the end it again succeeded in an unexpected performance with a narrow profit of 54 percent of Nice Price.

As we all know, there are cat people and dog people. Of course, after that executable and very disturbing film adaptation of the CATS by Andrew Lloyd Weber, the numbers of the former group can decrease very well.

How do you get them back? What about offering one of the engines with the highest horsepower production ever screwed into a car, and then calling it the Hellcat?

You know the Hellcat right? People know at least his 707 horses made through a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 with a double scroll blower in the valley, the valley so low.

This 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat comes with that mill under its hood, and the desired Tremec stick with six gears is screwed behind it. You unlock all the ponies of the motorcycle with a special red keyfob. A more standard black fob only leaves 500 out of the bead.

The sleek car comes in Sublime Green over black leather and suede seats and appears to be in almost new condition. I almost say because this car was clearly delivered before all yahoos decided that maintaining the plastic transport protection at the front of the air force was one thing to do. Thank God.

The car comes with almost all the toys you want, including a huge 8-inch display in the dashboard, keyless entry, tilt / telescope wheel and … I’m kidding, I had you at 707 hp.

What else is there when it comes to the Challenger and its hot mill? The chassis beneath all that is considerably old school, dating back to the time that Daimler owned Chrysler and therefore Dodge. Hell, the Challenger was already 7 years old when this 2015 took to the streets. The model is now the oldest of the three pony cars on the market and it is unlikely that a major freshening up will take place soon.

Of course Dodge keeps putting more and more ponies in, which seems like a practice that keeps people happy. It doesn’t hurt that the retro-modern bodywork of the Challenger still looks pretty fresh today.

Of course this is not a car for the introvert. That electric Kermit paint job should be your first idea of ​​that. The next one would come after you lit the Hellcat engine, because these are just as nice to hear as dipping a toe into it.

All things must come to an end, however, and in the case of this Hellcat it is apparently time for him to find a new owner. That is after only 17,420 km, which means that it could even be consumables on its original set. The original MSRP on the Challenger Hellcat base in 2015 was $ 60,990. This car, with slightly more than walk-in miles on the odo, requires $ 46.95. That is a considerable saving, and although you are not guaranteed, you will probably not eat everything during repairs unless there is something fundamentally wrong with the car.

The question for you is whether that is a deal that all cat lovers might want to catch. What do you think, is this Hellcat 2015 worth the $ 46,495 that is being asked as presented? Or does the price of this cat make it a total dog?

You decide!

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=polldaddy-tag-10504093" data-recommended="false" width="100%" height="600" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Minneapolis, MN Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Don R. for the connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Hit me at [email protected] and send me a fixed price tip. Don’t forget to include your Kinja handle.

.