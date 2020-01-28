Could this 2005 Acura TSX at $ 2,999 still be a mega-good deal?

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

With over 200 km on the clock, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Acura was definitely around the block. Let’s see if the price and the rare six-speed more than make up for these miles.

It’s been so long since Nissan drove from Datsun here in the U.S. that probably few non-drivers know the unique name of this brand. Of course, this only applies to non-drivers from one of the Southeast Asian countries where the brand was reissued. You would probably know.

Otherwise yesterday’s Datsun 411 from 1966 must have been an anomaly. It was an unknown brand and came in a patinated packaging that is the exact opposite of what you would normally find in a used car. The potential for confusion was exacerbated by the $ 4,500 price tag, and Crack Pipe’s loss was 72 percent.

When you think of Acura – if you ever think of Acura – what comes to mind? It’s the NSX, right? Probably the beloved first generation developed by Ayrton Senna, I would guess. Perhaps you imagine the current high-tech hybrid edition of the model, but let’s be serious, the one you really would prefer is the upper floor, yes? Suffice it to say that few other branded products have such mental stickiness. Can you even check off the names of Acura’s current line-up?

That doesn’t mean, of course, that Acura’s offerings, which have so far been offered by the NSX, were anything but unforgettable. Take this 2005 Acura TSX for example. This is a neat little four-door sports sedan, which is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 200 hp and a six-speed control stick. I bet that will get your attention.

The original TSX was added to Acura’s US lineup. The car was first made available for the 2003 model year and is based on the Honda Accord, which is sold on the JDM and European markets. The car buyers in both areas apparently prefer smaller cars and therefore received a different and more compact accord than back then in the USA. Fortunately, we also got the Eurocord, only with chic Acura badges and pants an upscale interior.

I would say that the body style has held up well over time, better than that of the successor. The simple lines and the Alfa-like taillight treatment still look quite modern and clean today. The interior of the TSX is also one of the best that Honda has ever made.

This comes in Nighthawk Black Pearl over an ebony interior. The seller says: “Inside and outside are clean, apart from some signs of normal wear and tear” and this is reflected in the pictures. The paint seems to need a good cleaning, and the plastic covers over the headlights indicate that some attention is needed. On the plus side, there is no sign of street rot, and the factory alloys look clean and flawless.

The interior looks good, albeit with some tears in the driver’s seat. Both the gear knob and the steering wheel have become apparent over time. Nothing is so bad except for the driver’s throne. And no, you can’t just cover that up with black tape.

Mechanically, the ad claims that “everything works as it should” and that the car “drives very hard and has no mechanical problems”. Recently repaired mechanical problems include throttle body, intake manifold, and A / C components.

That seems to be a low price for the impressive life of the vehicle of 35,000 km. That is an enormous number of kilometers that have to be spent on every old car. However, since it is a Honda that belongs to a generation of great complexities, it may only last a little longer and a few kilometers longer.

To do this, someone has to ask the seller for $ 2,999. These cars generally hold their value reasonably well, but this is a bit of a mystery since, while they are characterized by a large mileage, they are also equipped with the 6-speed stick – a rare and desirable option. The title is clean.

What is your alliance with this TSX and the price of $ 2,999? Does this seem like a fair deal to row in one of Acura’s more memorable rides? Or is that too much for a car with so many kilometers, no matter what?

