If you’ve longed for an executive-built off-roader with easy-to-maintain American muscles under the hood, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Laforza may be just the thing for you. Could this strangely specific wish fulfillment be worth the question? We just have to see.

It’s obvious that David Tracy’s penchant for paying little to leprous off-roaders and then trying to keep the tetanus incubators a kilometer or more ahead of schedule has affected many of you. How else could you explain the 88 percent crack pipe loss yesterday’s Jeep Grand Cherokee suffered at $ 8,200 in 1995? Hmm, maybe it was these weird seats.

The Grand Cherokee was another jeep tour of the luxury SUV market that was going crazy at the time. Large manufacturers such as Toyota and Mercedes at the time recognized the monetary potential of fancy foursomes, and their goods were launched by a number of new entrants, including Rayton-Fissore.

Yeah i know ray-do fiss-a-who?

The Carrozzeria Fissore was founded as a body builder in Turin, Italy shortly after the end of the First World War. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for being an upscale people-mover and has designed Italian suit editions by popular carriers such as Fiat’s Multipla. In the 1970s, Fissore went one step further and built bodies for the occasional Swiss car maker Peter Monteverdi. One of them was the Range Rover-like Safari, which was a reworked reef by the more pedestrian-oriented International Scout.

Rayton Fissore was founded in 1976 as a spin-off from the body shop. Their most notable product was the Magnum, a luxury off-roader that was launched on the U.S. market in 1985 as Laforza.

The Magnum / Laforza runs on an Iveco truck chassis that was originally intended for military use. In Europe, the trucks were mainly powered by a number of Fiat four-cylinder engines. A BMW turbo diesel would come later.

For the US market, Rayton Fissore opted for something more horse-friendly and opted for the Ford Evergreen 5.0 V8 along with this brand’s four-speed AOD automatic. A Newprocess 229 two-speed transfer case split the 225 horsepower provided between the front and rear axles, and everything was screwed into the Iveco lead frame chassis. Above it sat a neatly designed, but somewhat anonymous five-door aluminum body. The design comes from Pantera-Penner Tom Tajjarda and offers a spacious and airy cabin. Interestingly, the trucks were not built by Fissore, but by Pininfarina.

This 1995 Laforza looks a bit rough around the edges. Nevertheless, the ad claims that it “runs and drives great”. Problems include a clear coat that is obviously no longer trying and some rust blisters under what’s left. This exacerbates the problem with the unflattering paint color, but should not be too difficult to solve. According to the ad, the power steering pump is also a problem, but since it’s a Ford part, you could probably pick up a new one from Pep Boys on the way home.

Amazingly, the wheels are still the factory alloys and these seem to carry Goodyear tires with a decent amount of tread. The body looks straight and the truck still bears its elegant Pininfarina writing on the front edge of the front doors.

The interior of the Laforza is dipped in leather and wood, as it should be for a luxury ride. The leather on the seats here seems to have seen better days, but the chairs themselves should still be able to keep your butt off the floor.

The backbench seems to be in a much better shape and has three divots, each with an appropriate L-embroidered headrest. We can’t see the back bay, but it’s probably not that exciting anyway. Poorly tinted windows also impair visibility from the outside.

If you’re from California, one of the first things you’ll likely notice is that the license plates on the truck are out of date. This can mean expensive additional payments. In this case, however, the truck must be reported as not ready for operation, so that only a smog certificate and the current year are required to legally drive on the road. The title is clear and only 85,000 are currently available.

To get more out of these miles, you need to determine the price the seller is asking for. Unlike the jeep from yesterday in the same year, this Laforza has almost an allowance. The seller wants $ 2,700 and spends a lot of money on it.

But is it a deal? We’ll find out soon.

What do you think of this Laforza and the $ 2,700 price tag? Does this seem like a fair deal to immerse yourself in the strange SUV lifestyle? Or is even this meager sum too much for something strange and with a name that sounds like a duty-free Cologne at the airport?

San Diego, CA Craigslist, or click here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Mark Helmuth for the connection!

