Could this 1995 Ferrari 456 GT put some grand in your touring at $ 59,998?

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Ferrari is offered by a Mazda dealer who no doubt traded it for a CX9 that is as desirable as it is sporty. Let’s see if it is cheap to make another trade.

When you think of BMW engines, you probably don’t think of triple engines, but this odd number is part of the technological tour de force of the i8 hybrid sports car, which is used as a range extender for its electric drivetrain.

Today’s i8 and the BMW k 75 motorcycle from 1986, which we looked at yesterday, have much more in common than just the cylinder count. Both vehicles represent technical leaps and try to rewrite the norm of their respective epochs. The jury is still traveling on the i8, but in the case of the K 75, all of the technology that went into the series finally came into the mainstream. That still makes the motorcycle a unique ride, and at $ 2,900, this somewhat rough edition even looked like a good deal. Well, at least to the 59 percent of you who rewarded it with a Nice Price win.

Think for a moment about the first and the last. Is it really important? Today’s 1995 Ferrari 456 GT is a pair of moldings for the venerable Italian automaker. The large 2 + 2 Grand Tourer is the last V12 Ferrari model where the displacement of a single cylinder [456 cc in this case] is used as part of the model name. It is also the last Ferrari to have pop-up headlights so far.

The 456 debuted in 1992 as a nominal replacement for the 412, the production of which had ceased four years earlier. This previous model had an enviable production as it had served as the brand’s Grand Touring standard bearer for almost 20 years. The 456 would fill this role until 2004 and then be replaced by the unfavorable four-seater 612 Scaglietti.

The 456 was and is a painfully beautiful car. The lines written by Pininfarina are thanks to the designer Pietro Camardella and are reminiscent of the 365 BTB / 4 Daytona Coupé in the swing of the side glass and its rear tilt.

This one, in Verde Mugello Metallicoa about biscuit, is said to be just one of eleven made in this combination in 1995. It is offered by a Mazda dealer in the Bay Area, and there are a number of semi-exotic items in the store. The description of the 34,000 kilometers of the Ferrari as “LOW, LOW MILES !!!” indicates a lack of understanding of the brand and the shelf life of their products.

This is a GT edition, which means that it produces a six-speed manual rather than a stately automatic. Of course, this works via a nice switching mechanism on the wide center console.

A Tipo F116 V12 is so that the gearbox deserves its wages. That’s 5.5 liters, which sits between the banks with an odd 65 ° and has double overhead cams and 48 valves that are angrily opened and closed at the command of the driver’s right foot. That is all good for a factory specification of 436 hp.

A short walk through the dealer’s criminal images still shows a car in fairly good condition. This Verde Mugello Metallicoa looks nice and fits the elegant style of the car. The interior shows some signs of wear – note the wear on the driver’s seat lever – but appears to be fully functional when installed.

Open the hood and you will find an engine that looks just as quiet. There’s no carbon fiber or red crinkle finish that makes you think you’re going on an extroverted Yahoo tour. However, while you are there, you will notice that the headlamp buckets do not rise with the hood. This is a nice feature that may keep you from noticing that there is a replacement cooler between them.

Nevertheless, the car looks original. The dealer does not go into detail about the overall condition of the car, but notes that it is a non-smoking car and that it has a clean title. The price is $ 59,998 and takes you to the exclusive club of Ferrari V12 owners. Then you will undoubtedly have to start listening to the yacht rock and decide which side of the “Ok Boomer” division you want to sit on.

How do you see this $ 456 and $ 59,998 price? Is this a fair deal for a Ferrari with so many advantages and disadvantages? Or would this money be better spent on something more modern and perhaps less potentially delicate?

