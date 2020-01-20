Could this 1962 Chevy Corvair Rampside at $ 8,000 be on the right side of the value?

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Corvair hides a nice little surprise in his bed. Let’s see if the price also has unpleasant surprises.

Henrik Fisker is still in the automotive news these days after giving the recently debuted Fisker Ocean electric its name. The car may be nothing but vaporware, but if it turns into a production vehicle and no “Frank Ocean Edition” is offered? Well … I don’t want to live in this world.

The Fisker Karma EcoChic 2012 we watched on Friday was the last time Henrik gave a car line its name and styling skills. It showed the strengths and weaknesses of a limited-edition boutique product. The karma is not only claustrophobic from the inside, but the model also suffers from investment problems in its construction. Additional challenges are the questionable availability of parts and a lack of mechanics who know how to fix them.

Still, 65 percent of you honored the Karma’s $ 29,500 price with a nice price win. I think that was one of those situations where many voted for you, but not for me.

Speaking of me … what we should all do regularly – after all, I have to stir up an ego. Anyway, did you know that my first car was a Chevy Corvair? No? Of course you don’t.

At the age of 14, I managed to scrape up enough of my pocket money and the lawn mowing money to buy a knocked out Corvair 700 Turtletop from 1961 in Romany Maroon over a metric ton of cheesy vinyl cover. It also had a two-carburetor engine and a three-speed manual transmission. The gear ratios in this gearbox can best be described as “What are you in a hurry?”, “Don’t accelerate me” and “You didn’t really want to go up the mountain.”

My brother had to drive it home for me since I was too young to have a study permit, and he couldn’t even make the three or more mile trip without getting through a couple of times.

Man, I loved the car. Thanks to the friendliness of a Corvair mechanic who took me under his wing and taught me how to B. repairs a defective valve spring while the head is still on the engine. It was my first car and I wish I had kept it.

Of course there are still some Corvairs that are for sale. The model has changed from being slandered to adoring over the years. And although you couldn’t literally betray them in the past, they are now considered classics, and many of the rarer models can bring a humble bench, even if they’re not in great shape.

This 1962 Chevy Corvair Rampside is one of the most interesting models in the line. The truck was a pickup with a cab and had an intrusive platform at the back, on which the Flat-Six was located. To compensate for the unevenness of the engine, Chevy constructed a clever curbside door that can be lowered as a ramp – hence the name – and offers drawbridge-like access to the lower area of ​​the middle floor. However, it was pretty brilliant, the truck versions of the Corvair platform only lasted one generation and died when the line was redesigned for 1965.

This has the ramp-side gate, but you may notice that it also has an optical fiber cover over the loading area to which access is granted. This cover hides the obviously most surprising feature of the Corvair, namely a 350 CID SBC seated amidships, which drives the rear wheels via a Turbo350 automatic. Yes, it’s a mid-engine pickup. Yah-freaking-hooo!

The rear suspension is a stand-alone setup that has been adopted by a Jag XJ12 and has the fancy inboard disc brakes of this model. The front drum brakes also received the stroke, which was replaced by a Chevelle’s disc clamp.

The engine looks complete and has an Edelbrock inlet and 4BBL. It is said to be a 76 mill that was rebuilt and balanced before the hole in the heart of this Corvair was filled. The radiator sits in a place where the spare wheel in the rear of the cab originally jumped out of metal.

The seller says that a little bit of work is required to make the truck drivable every day. There are some issues with flue gas routing, and of course you want to check all fluids and consumables to make sure you don’t die on your first exciting trip.

The interior is totally old-fashioned, but looks perfect. The wide bench was covered with vinyl and velor and provided with seat belts. Also not original is the center dashboard, which contains some additional displays for the engine. Space heating takes up space on the floor.

The exterior looks rust-free and in good condition. No, you won’t win any prizes at a concours event, but it still has a nice patina. Correct period alloys fill the sheets.

The seller says that the truck was a recent purchase and that the history and mileage are both somewhat cloudy. The renovation was completed about 10 years ago and the previous owner let go of the truck for reasons of age – the owner is not the truck.

The title is clear and due to the age of the truck you can get away with just about anything anywhere as it doesn’t require smog certification. It may need to go through a security check at your location, but there don’t appear to be any major problems.

The price is $ 8,000, which, if you’re familiar with the Corvair market, is somewhat at the lower end for a rampside in decent shape. This is in a decent condition, but has an attribute that could either give it extra value or make it a fellow traveler for its craziness.

What do you think of this strange mid-engine Corvair worth $ 8,000? Or does that price make this a rampside that would make you slide off?

You decide!

eBay from Lake Park, MN, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T To Faux Shizzle for connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Contact me at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a tip at a fixed price. Remember to include your Kinja handle.