Could there be a fourth Cambridge baby soon?

Here’s everything we know …

Last year was dedicated to royalty – from the recent resignations of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the Prince Andrew scandal.

Thank goodness we had the slight relief of baby Archie’s arrival and Princess Beatrice’s engagement to make us all feel better.

But with rumors circulating, could a new Cambridge baby arrive soon?

Kate Middleton addressed reports of a fourth baby this week during an official visit to Bradford. When asked if she would like to be part of the Cambridge family, the 38-year-old replied, “I don’t think William wants more.”

Kate is no stranger to talking about the potential of baby number four, thrilling crowds during a royal engagement in Northern Ireland last year when she said to the father of a newborn, “He’s so ugly. It makes me very sullen! “

The father then asked her if she would like a fourth baby, to which Kate replied: “I think William may be slightly worried!”

Speaking of the likelihood of a fourth baby in Cambridge, royal correspondents Emily Andrews and Omid Scobie discussed comments last year on the “On Heir” podcast.

“I remember having a conversation with the Duchess a few months after the birth of Charlotte,” recalls the royal correspondent. “She had just put Charlotte to bed and said how nice it was to have a baby again.”

And when Omid asked her if it made her want to have a third child, the Duchess replied: “Oh, I would love it, but William would kill me if he heard me say that!”

“So of course, there we were, Prince Louis was some time later,” he reminded listeners.

Will there be a fourth Cambridge baby soon? Only time will tell.