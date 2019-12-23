Could the Seahawks try to get Marshawn Lynch out of retirement? – The reporter

Loading...

Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement to join the Seahawks may sound absurd, but for fans and the media in Seattle it sounds much better than relying on a fourth-rope runner as a showdown with the 49ers and the playoffs loom.

Not long after the Seahawks lost star runner Chris Carson (hip) and alternate C.J. Prosise (arm fracture) perhaps for injuries that ended the season in Sunday's defeat against Arizona, the people of the Northwest began crying for the return of the "Beast Mode."

According to all indications, trying to convince Lynch, 33, to retire from retirement remains a grassroots movement and not something that Seattle general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have pursued. But, all options are likely to be considered since rookie Ravis, Seattle's rookie, rarely used, is currently the only healthy runner on his list with the 49ers battle for the NFC West title just six days away. away

However, old Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta wrote on Sunday about Lynch's possible return to the Seahawks: "I don't think it can be ruled out."

There is a former Oakland star who, according to reports, the Seahawks have already discussed about the firm: former Pro Broncos runner CJ Anderson, the 28-year-old former Laney College star who signed with the Rams late last year and helped them advance to the Super Bowl The Seattle Times reported Sunday night that Anderson, who had 16 carries for 43 yards in two games with the Lions earlier this season, could see the Seahawks, who had already lost to No. 3, Rashaad Penny, for a knee that ended the season. injury two weeks ago.

So, we have established that the Seahawks have a need … maybe even for Lynch. But what about Lynch?

If the Seahawks could bring Marshawn Lynch back, talk about a Christmas miracle

– Stephanie Cusano (@scstephanie) December 23, 2019

He "retired" eight months ago after two seasons with the Raiders from his hometown. Since then, he has continued to run his business in Oakland, including the Oakland Panthers, a new futsal league team that will debut this spring. Would you even need to get rid of partial ownership of the Oakland franchise to return?

First things first, Lynch is technically a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team, if desired. But, when Lynch walked away from football again in April, he suggested that if he ever returned, it would only be for Oakland.

Lynch did it for the first time when he left retirement in 2015 after starring with the Seahawks and helping them win a Super Bowl title in 2014. He played in 21 games in two seasons for the Raiders, winning 1,267 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns or 4.3 yards to go. It was working well in 2018 before a groin injury and subsequent surgery ended its year after Week 6, ironically, in a loss to the Seahawks in London.

Those who have delved a little deeper into a possible Lynch meeting in Seattle may point out that their mother, Delisa Lynch, tweeted a story of the vast injuries of Seahawks runners.

Seahawks lose RBs Carson, Prosise in the loss of discomfort – https://t.co/T7R0z9fZds https://t.co/jTvR8OWUMX.

– Delisa Lynch (@ MommaLynch24) December 23, 2019

It was the first tweet about the Seahawks throughout the season by Marshawn's mother.

Hmm

Touring the current list of free agent brokers, Lynch has been by far the best in the group. The top five "available" positions, according to Pro Football Focus professional qualifications are: Lynch (74.1), Alfred Blue (63.1), Alex Collins (61.3), Anderson (48.0) and former Seahawk Robert Turbin (41.0), who It was in a test a week ago.

Which of these backs, if any, will the Seahawks sign? We know how fans would vote in Seattle.