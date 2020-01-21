Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

Porsche has adapted to a changing market over the years, which is made clear by today’s four-door Nice Price or Crack Pipe Panamera. Let’s see if it’s still a Porsche and, above all, a good used Porsche deal.

Perhaps the most famous line in the film Jurassic Park comes from Jeff Goldbloom’s character, Dr. Ian Malcom. In response to the mere concept of replicating dinosaurs, he reprimands his host John Hammond at dinner with the accusation that “your scientists were so busy whether they could or not they didn’t stop thinking about whether they should.”

A similar complaint could potentially be raised in yesterday’s 1962 Chevy Corvair Rampside practice. This once-useful beast had been turned into a mid-engine, crazy V8-powered car that, strangely, still had a certain appeal. At $ 8,000, it apparently held the coat of reasonable value and brought home a close 52 percent Nice price win. Fortunately, that would not be too bulky for transportation.

If you need to transport yourself and three other people, there are plenty of options available. The world is of course your oyster. For example, you could get four skateboards. If that’s a little too rudimentary for your taste, a pair of two-wheelers might be more your style. The requirement that you ride all four in a single vehicle means that the bikes have broken down. In this case, the Porsche Panamera S from 2011 is the only right option, at least from today’s perspective.

The Panamera debuted at the Shanghai International Auto Show in 2009 with mixed reviews. The range of Porsche should be extended to the market for executive sedans by car.

Nevertheless, with a few notable exceptions, Porsche seems to have received good advice from its Magic 8-Ball over the years, and since its introduction, the company has managed to move around 6,000 Panameras around the MSB or in the US annually Modular standard drive platform and initially offered V8 engines and rear-wheel drive as the only options. Diesel, Hybrid and V6 were added later, as was AWD on demand.

This 115,000 mile S is the simpler time model. He rocks a 395 hp DOHC V8 behind his 911-strong nose and transmits this power only to the rear wheels. The transmission is carried out by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic.

The paint is Yachting Blue (no, seriously, Yachting Blue) and that goes well with the biscuit-colored leather interior and the five-spoke factory alloys. The car appears to be in excellent shape both inside and out and has the Chrono Sport package. This may not be the case because the Porsche options are known to be extensive and overlapping and the clock with the center dash may have a different meaning. The car is offered privately and does not contain any convincing information except for the number of kilometers shown in the Craigslist ad.

The seller kindly picks up the VIN and a quick duck, Duck, Go shows that it was offered by a retailer that wasn’t too long or too long ago. Back then it rocked 101,000 miles and asked for $ 28,999. Since then, another 14,000 miles have been added, and these seem to have reduced the car’s backlog by almost ten giants. Now, $ 19,000 or a cool $ 4,750 per seat is required to return to our original exercise on the quartet’s transportation needs.

That’s pretty reasonable if you can get these three friends to do their fair share. If your friends are like mine – cough * numbness * cough – this is far from likely.

No, you probably have to do it here on your own and as such we have to determine if you should go at $ 19,000 at all. What do you think is worth asking this Porsche even if there is no information in the ad? Or do the lack of history and price make this a Panamera that you would miss?

