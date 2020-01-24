Could the NFL see a BYU-Utah State QB competition in the future?

SALT LAKE CITY – Could there be a BYU-USU quarterback fight in New Orleans?

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Saints’ first round pick could set this possible scenario in motion.

ESPN draft expert released his first mock draft of 2020 on Friday and predicted that New Orleans will take over former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with selection No. 24 in the first round.

“At 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, Love can make each throw and the NFL teams are proud of her talent. It could be a first-round pick with a solid pre-draft process, ”wrote Kiper.

Kiper, for what it’s worth, doesn’t mention Hill in future SB QB plans, while discussing the fact that All-Pro starter Drew Brees is 41 and will be, like last year’s replacement Teddy Bridgewater , a free agent without restriction this off-season. Brees, who led New Orleans to his only Super Bowl title over a decade ago, told NFL Network this week that if he does not retire, he will return with the Saints. The future of Bridgewater is less predictable, given that at 27, the former first-round pick could be pursued by many other teams.

Hill, who will be a restricted free agent this season, was the Saints’ third chain quarterback in three seasons with the team. The 29-year-old played multiple offensive positions and became a special teams ace, although he never had the chance to start a regular season game. It’s not surprising considering Brees’ reliability throughout his career, although Bridgewater started five games – and won each – in place of Brees when he injured his thumb in 2019.

Love has the opportunity to impress during the Senior Bowl pre-draft process this week, with the game scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. STDs. While his numbers last season dropped from the previous year – he threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions after a 2018 season where he had 3,567 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions – his physical characteristics make from him an interesting QB pro option. .

If Love were actually selected by New Orleans, how would that affect Hill’s status with the team

“Love could develop for a year or two behind a quarter bridge,” wrote Kiper.