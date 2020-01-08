Loading...

The current Honda Civic is available in three body styles, a remarkable choice in its class. As this Nice Price or Crack Pipe Wagovan proves, this is still far from what they used to offer. Let’s see if this old school people mover has a reasonable price to make the right choice.

Yesterday’s Porsche 928S from 1983 had a similar conflict of understanding. The most salient selling point of this car – its unique green leather interior in contrasting gold metallic paint – seemed lost to most of you who would have preferred a more traditional combination. That’s not to say that you’re all a bunch of uncultivated rubies, just to indicate that nothing in life can be enjoyed universally.

Another problem with this Porsche was the price. At $ 24,995, it wasn’t cheap, and it’s not cheap around these parts. The seller paid another price for asking so much, a crack pipe loss of 56 percent.

Hey, do you remember when Honda seemed to know what they were doing? Initially, the Japanese manufacturer only made motorcycles. In 1963, they added four-wheel fare. The following year, they introduced Honda Marine and the company’s first outboard. In 1978, they expanded their ever-expanding product range to include lawn mowers. Today they build all these personal jets, generators and … well, who knows what else.

The problem is that since Honda has diversified, the main categories of Honda – motorcycles and cars – have apparently no longer received the focus they once enjoyed. When was the last time you heard of a Honda motorcycle as interesting as oval pistons? Perhaps more appropriately: When was the last time you got upset when you knew that a new citizen was in progress?

Here is an old citizen who is interesting enough – maybe even funny enough – to get our attention. We’ll see shortly if it’s worth buying a good chunk of someone’s wallet too.

This 1990 Civic Wagovan AWD is, as the name suggests, equipped with all-wheel drive. What, you thought AWD was some kind of diet root beer? Yes, there is another joke that only applies to a select few. I’m sorry.

The other part of this civic name – Wagovan – is a little more difficult to define, but it’s definitely something you don’t see with any member of the somewhat reserved Honda product line at the moment. The model is a big car, which I think is a bit of a van when you use your imagination.

This is the fourth generation of Civics and the second with a high car body. A design goal of this generation was a lower firewall and a lower hood line, which is equipped with a compact double wishbone front suspension to simplify this guideline. This makes the greenhouse even bigger than it is, which gives the car noticeably strange proportions. Again, you can no longer see how Honda builds something that creates such a smile.

The car arrests me red over a Sarape-lined gray fabric interior. The color is said to be only one year old and looks good. This contrasts nicely with the black plastic cladding and the aftermarket alloys. It rides as low as a teen’s belt loops on a coilover, though apparently there are no falls, so remarkable that it’s not as low.

The interior calls for festive upholstery, as the driver’s seat shows a certain amount of wear and tear and only covers one seat, which the Fung Shui completely sheds here. The dashboard looks clean and torn and even carries the original Honda radio.

The mechanics consist of a 16-valve in-line quad D16A6 with fuel injection. That’s good for 108 hp and paired here with a six-speed manual transmission (with super-low first) and the RT4 drive (real-time all-wheel drive). The seller says the air conditioning blows cold and claims the 176,000-mile car is very reliable. The title is clear and the Thule Rack is included in the sale.

The price of this explosion from Honda’s past is a flat rate of $ 5,000. For an Econobox from the late 80s / early 90s this is a considerable amount, but as mentioned before, this is a pretty interesting box. It is also something that you can no longer get from Honda.

What do you think of this Wagovan and the $ 5,000 questions? Is this a remarkably good deal? Or does this price mean that the time of this old Honda has run out?

