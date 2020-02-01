“Could not be here without them:” The visits to the winter carer go a long way for trapped elderly people

GREENFIELD – Winter weather can sometimes leave the elderly, often shut off, feel lonely and helpless, and that is where SYNERGY HomeCare comes in.

As with coming up with a puzzle, leaders of SYNERGY HomeCare ensure that their caregivers and customers fit well together.

“We match great caregivers or companions with seniors in our community who may need some extra care or companionship,” said Ruth Busalacchi, owner of SYNERGY HomeCare.

Busalacchi said that couples are especially important in the winter.

“We’re worried about people being locked up,” she said.

For seniors who still want their independence, a visit goes far away.

“We can check in, make sure their groceries are full and that their recipes are filled in,” Busalacchi said. “Be a different set of eyes, make sure the oven is working properly, the ventilation openings of the dryer have been cleaned from snow.”

During the winter, each visit also includes a companion package for cold weather.

“We have a nice, warm, downy quilt to hand out to Jeanne,” Busalacchi said. “We want to remind them to drink their water. Dehydration is one of the main causes for seniors to land in the hospital. “

“I couldn’t be here without them. I really appreciate the help,” said Jeanne, a SYNERGY HomeCare customer.

If you want to receive care or become a healthcare provider with SYNERGY and help during the winter season, call 414-763-8368 or CLICK HERE.

