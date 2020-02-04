Could $ Maxton Rollerskate solve our transportation problems in 1992 with $ 18,950?

Nice price or crack pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

Scooters can litter the streets of our cities, but if you really want to solve the last problem of our nation, roller skates are really needed. Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Maxton would get my vote for that role. Let’s see if it’s priced to make it yours too.

The first Little Red from Dodge was the D100 mid-engine from Bill Golden, who spent the last years of the 60s delightful quarter-mile with his wheel antics. The 1979 Dodge Li’l Red Express that we watched yesterday was a tribute to that original Little Red Wagon carrier, and it also had a number of features that appeal to the public. Unfortunately for the seller, the asking price of $ 21,900 was not included. That gave the Dodge a decisive 59 percent loss of the Crack Pipe.

Have you ever had to deal with the “last mile” issue when it comes to moving? The concept is that drivers to regional hubs in mass transit are fairly simple, while bringing them from there to their final distributed destinations is relatively difficult. That is why we have seen solutions such as sharing journeys and cities littered with rentable scooters. Each of these has its place in our on-the-go society, but let’s be clear, almost everyone of us would rather ride this 1992 Maxton Rollerskate (more photos here) than in a smelly Uber or flipping the Bird on a city ​​street.

Okay, I know many of you are unfamiliar with the amazing – and amazingly rare – Maxton Rollerskate. That’s why I’m going to teach you something.

I’m actually going to the Maxton history copypasta that I wrote for the last Rollerskate we were looking at. It is quite extensive and I don’t want to reconfigure it for a new generation. Apologies for the laziness.

Anyway, dig in:

Bob Sutherland owned a chain of timber yards, organized the Colorado Grand and led a car company for a short time. He also suffered the majority of his adult life from a bipolar disorder, a condition he was able to manage and for which the Robert D. Sutherland Memorial Foundation was established in his honor.

Bob died in 1999 at the age of 56, but his legacy lives on in the vintage rally he started, the company he grew up, and the foundation that his family founded in his name so that other people with depression can live so normally if he .

And then there are the 50 sports cars that Bob has built.

Sutherland, an owner and successful racer of countless vintage cars, regretted that there was no comparable product on the market. This was in the mid-1980s, before the arrival of the Miata, and although that car passed the spirits of British roadsters, it would probably have proved too heavy and compromised to fulfill Sutherland’s vision.

Assembling a team – including car designer Michael Mate, SCCA racing car engineer Ben van der Linden and suspension builder, Garry Valler – Sutherland wanted to build a modern interpretation of a lightweight sports car – a little more than a Lotus 7, and a little less than Elan from that company. The result looked like an amalgamation of those two cars, with some Frogeye Sprite thrown in for good action. The shortened openings made it possible to get out without the weight of doors, while the VW Bus rear lights placed on their side look specially built for the car. All in all, Mate’s body design was immediately respectful of his ancestors and completely original.

Below that is a specially constructed square tubular frame to which double A-arm front suspension with Mustang II spindles and a Mazda RX7 live axle are attached. The Mazda family goes even deeper with the rest of the powertrain, because all Maxtons were powered by the company’s Wankel engines.

If I say all Maxtons, it must be clarified that that means all 50 cars. It should also be noted that these were not set cars – they were component cars – completed at Maxton’s factory in Englewood, except for the engine – which had to be installed by the buyer. Unfortunately, few shared the vision of Sutherland and the company closed before more cars could be linked to engines.

A sad story, right? Of these fifty, it is claimed that he is # 007 (just like Jimmy Bond!) And he is presenting a new version of his original Alfa Romeo what-a-Maroon in 2014. There are only 14,000 km on the clock and those kilometers were made possible by a naturally aspirated Mazda 13B rotary engine and a manual anti-theft device with five gears.

The sales agent says that the interior is upholstered again and that it looks neat in its two-color cookie and brown color scheme. The car comes with a set of black vinyl on top and on the side to keep it that way. Revolution four-spoke alloys support and even offer spare in the trunk.

There is not much that you distract with a Rollerskate, and if you need accessories such as a radio, HVAC or a backup camera, you just have to look elsewhere. There are not even doors on the Maxton, a factor that clearly contributes to the alleged bantam weight of 1,080 pounds. The title is clear and smog equipment is included if your state needs something like clean air.

The asking price is $ 18,950 and yes, you could buy a whole bunch of Miatas for that amount. That would give you the choice in which color you drive on a certain day, but then you wouldn’t have a car that is as cool as this Maxton. If things like that are not important to you, choose the Mazda. We are not here to judge.

For the rest of us, however, this is a rare opportunity to experience a cool sports car grown in-house that is a bit of Lotus 7, a spotless Frogeye Sprite, with a healthy dash of Mazda RX thrown in. No, Maxton was not successful, but these cars still seem to be.

What do you think of this Rollerskate and the $ 18,950 price tag? Does that seem like a good deal to get where you’re going in style? Or is that a question that is totally misleading?

You decide!

Denver, CO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Glemon for the connection!

