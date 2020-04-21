Could Covid-19 give more power to independent artists?

On March 11, as global measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 began to intensify, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban from mainland Europe to the United States. In another era, this would have been troubling news for the entire Swedish music industry – which has long relied on its ability to export creativity (see: Max Martin, Shellback) and technology (see: Spotify) to the American entertainment sector.

Yet on that date, one of Sweden’s most disruptive modern music companies, the Stockholm-based distribution and service company, Amuse, may have celebrated a little too loud to grab Donald’s address. March 11 was the date local rapper Dree Low, one of Amuse’s independent artist clients, claimed an astonishing 19 of the 50 best songs on Spotify’s daily hit charts in Sweden. Math-heads won’t need me to point out that a 38% market share is monumental – the kind of figure that generally makes whole record companies applaud, not to mention a single do-it-yourself act.

Success independent artists (defined, in this case, as those who both hold their own rights and use a self-liberating platform) in Sweden have been boiling for some time. And yet, for the global record industry, the general trend – that of DIY acts engulfing increasing levels of market share more generally claimed by big brands – can have massive ramifications for the future.

While Dree Low’s dominance over Spotify in Sweden last month seemed like a new horizon for independent artists, it was not without precedent. I led the numbers on the top 50 official IFPI singles in Sweden last year: five of the top 20 songs were released by independent artists, and in terms of the national repertoire (i.e. the greatest songs of Swedish artists), no less than seven of the first 15 songs, almost 50%, were numbers without label.

Amuse has compiled the average monthly percentage of self-released artist tracks on the Spotify Top 50 chart in Sweden: in January this year, this figure reached 29.4%, up from 9.9% in January 2019 and 0.8% in January 2018. this trend continues at the same rate, at the same time next year, independent artists will hold more than half of Sweden’s biggest hits. The question now facing the global music industry is twofold: 1. Will the Swedish trend of independent artists become global? 2. Could Covid-19 really act as an accelerator for the success of independent artists?

As has been well reported on Rolling Stone, the coronavirus lockout has already caused the postponement of successful albums by Sam Smith, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys, while simultaneously leading to a proliferation of releases by independent artists via platforms such as Ditto, TuneCore, UnitedMasters and CD Baby . These factors lead to the logical assumption that we are about to see a significant global increase in the market share of independent artists. True to that idea, Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe, owner of TuneCore, based in Paris, wrote earlier this month that the main streaming services, having noticed a slowdown in superstars’ releases, say to independent working artists with his company: “We have a very large audience of young people eager to listen to new content; please make (your) music available so that we can hire them. “

Diego Farias, CEO of Amuse, agrees with this version of events and predicts that the current situation could even be responsible for the acceleration of the “Sweden effect” in other corners of the globe. He says, “We think (Covid-19) may accelerate a transition that was already underway; this will allow freelance artists to grow (share of the chart) at a much faster rate in a market like the United States, which was, remember, initially very resistant to change like streaming.

“It could be a big catalyst. In a few years, we will look back at that moment and probably say: “Wow, Covid-19, with all the bad things it has brought, has actually accelerated the growth of independents and their ability to influence world maps whole. “

Amuse, backed by $ 15.8 million, said downloads by its DIY users had increased 300% year over year in March. According to Farias, the locking of Covid-19 has “leveled the playing field” for independent artists compared to their main peers signed by the label, both in terms of recording and collaboration and in terms of ability to promote their music. He comments: “The artists are all trying to figure out how to collaborate and how to create art via shabby VOIP connections; it’s the same for Lady Gaga, because it’s Dree Low, or smaller independent artists. “

Farias adds: “Whatever role radio has played in the past, the real impact (in terms of promoting music) is felt on social media – something that belongs entirely to the artist. And independent artists control their media channels in a way that not all major labels have had to do in recent years. It’s a truly digital landscape, and that’s where the opportunity becomes so obvious to independent artists. “

Meanwhile in Sweden, the main labels respond. Einár, who had the biggest track of all independent artists in Sweden last year with Katten I Trakten, recently signed with Sony for his latest hit, Rymden och tillbaka. It’s a story that closely mirrors what happened in the United States last year with two standout independent artists: Arizona Zervas and Lil Nas X, both of whom signed multi-million dollar deals with a Sony label, Columbia Records, as did their Small group hits – Roxanne for Zervas and Old Town Road for Lil Nas X – climbed the global streaming charts.

It’s a subject that falls under Farias’ jurisdiction: Lil Nas X has already been distributed by Amuse, who offered the artist his own seven-digit contract to stay before leaving the ship for Sony. According to Farias, big label deals with independent artists today are the natural result of big companies trying to hold back an inevitable tide (using a dam built from a stack of all-dollar bills). powerful). “It would be weird if the majors didn’t do everything in their power to try to put things back in the order they preferred,” said Farias. “They certainly spend too much in some cases. It’s a breathtaking affair, and (the majors) try to make deals before the (artists) explode. “

Steve Stoute is CEO of the American music distribution company UnitedMasters, which was supported by a $ 70 million funding cycle led by Google / Alphabet in 2017. UnitedMasters saw its own chapter in the story Lil Nas X / Arizona Zervas / Einár unfold last year when the American rapper NLE Choppa, who had accumulated half a billion streams with the Stoute company, signed what the executive estimates were an $ 8 million deal with Warner Records.

Like Farias, Stoute says that he is not disturbed by such events, because the increase in the market share of independent artists, in his opinion – especially in the American market – is only “within first innings. ” Speaking on the Music Business Worldwide podcast this week, Stoute told me, “When a new artist gets $ 8 million, (or) $ 11 million for a fucking song, it’s not the record business, man! It’s the lottery! “

He predicted: “Over the next two years, you will see, on an annual basis, the accumulation of independent business – everything that is not published on the majors – will exceed the main trade, (with) a larger share Steps.”

This is a fairly optimistic forecast: Midia Research suggests that 67.5% of world music revenues recorded last year were generated by the main record companies, all music distributed independently (including independent labels ) claiming 32.5%. That said, Raine Group recently estimated (before Covid) that independent artists alone would see their revenues increase by 32% in 2020, claiming an annual global market share of recorded music between 9 and 10%.

Amuse’s boss Diego Farias knows where to place his chips. “I fully agree with Steve (Stoute) ‘s assumption about where the world will go,” he says. “It has been proven time and time again that Sweden is very early in the new trends and has the ability to predict where things are going. If you rewind the tape a bit, when launching Spotify, the opinion of the executive tables ( record company) in New York, London and elsewhere was: “It’s just a Swedish phenomenon.” We are already seeing signs of independent music as a larger percentage share in all kinds of different markets – in France and in the Countries -Bas, for example, independent music is developing at a very fast pace.

Farias admits that, at the moment, it may be easier for independent artists to challenge the major record labels in markets dominated by the local language repertoire than in the United States, where “the whole world is in competition”. However, he adds, “I don’t know how many years it will take, but I believe this trend will happen in the United States fairly quickly – it’s a matter of time.”

Tim Ingham is the founder and publisher of Musical affairs in the world, who has served the global industry with news, insights and jobs since 2015. He writes a weekly column for Rolling stone.