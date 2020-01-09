Could collagen food and drink dominate in 2020?

Loading...

Jen Berliner remembers that consumers tagged her Instagram drink Medlie in Instagram posts. The images and videos showed people pouring collagen packages into their mixed vegetable drinks, mash and shots – so she decided to make it easier for them.

In what Berliner calls a “consumer-led decision,” the company partnered with Whole30 to launch its Kale Avocado protein drink with collagen in the summer of 2018, and on the first day it debuted, it was already a hit.

“We honestly didn’t know how it would go and that day remains one of our biggest sales days ever, it has actually remained our number 1 SKU ever since and we have a number of other collagen SKUs and products,” the CEO told Food dive. “It is something that we really continue to lean on and respond to consumer demand.”

But it is not only Medlie who goes into the collagen trend. The ingredient – one of the most common proteins in the body – is ready for growth in 2020 as more people look for greater functional health benefits in what they consume. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global collagen market is expected to reach $ 6.6 billion in 2025 with an annual growth rate of 6.5%.

“Everything we see on our side is certainly not a sign of delay here. We are only seeing more and more demand for collagen products.”

Made popular in the US in the 1980s as an expensive injectable filler to soften lips and soften lines, collagen has found its way into a variety of foods and beverages, from bars to salty snacks.

In more recent years, studies have shown that taking collagen for a few months can improve skin elasticity and signs of aging, as well as joint, back and knee pain. However, other research has said that those health claims are exaggerated. So despite the increasing popularity and reputation for health benefits, there are still many questions about its impact.

“It is definitely among the top three products that people ask me for, and I believe it is promising in a number of different medical areas,” said Mark Moyad, director of the complementary and alternative medicine program at the University of Michigan Medical Center. WebMD. “It is also one of the most crazy and controversial.”

But those questions have not prevented collagen manufacturers from developing ingredients and integrating the product into more food and beverages as demand increases.

Last year, InterGanics launched a new product with high purity, called PeptPure Collagen Peptides, and a redesigned process that, according to them, yields higher levels of purity, traceability, durability and transparency.

Felipe Chaluppe, president and CEO of InterGanics, said Food Dive Collagen is still at an early stage in its life cycle, but with more CPG companies that have gone into space in the last five years, it has “exploded.”

“It became very popular and … everyone understands the benefits of collagen and what it does, and I think it will continue to grow because more applications are coming, more delivery systems are being developed,” he said.

SkinnyPop

SkinnyPop, which Hershey acquired in 2017, released a collagen popcorn last year. Chaluppe said the product caught his attention because the word collagen was so large on the package.

“You couldn’t really tell if they were selling popcorn with collagen or collagen with popcorn because of the packaging,” he said. “It was striking.”

He said that product is an example of the evolution of consumer awareness, as well as increased availability and more delivery technologies for collagen, indicating that this ingredient will be a major part of the industry “for many, many years”.

Kamal Elamri, co-founder of Zeebar, told Food Dive that his company’s protein bars contain the largest amount of collagen per bar in the market, each 14 grams.

Elamri, originally from Morocco, said he noticed that bars in the US had many extra and artificial ingredients, so he tried to develop a bar with ‘a pure list of ingredients’. He wanted to combine argon oil, a popular ingredient in Morocco, with a protein to make his company’s products.

While investigating non-dairy proteins that were good for digestion, Elamri said they encountered collagen and decided to use it because of the reported positive effects on the skin, joints and anti-inflammatory.

“We love collagen because it’s a very good way to get your protein intake and get health benefits out of it,” Elamri said. “All those other protein supplements, such as whey, only contain protein and nothing else.”

He said that more consumers want extra benefits from their food, which is a trend in the industry. A whitepaper from ingredient company Kerry discovered that 65% of consumers seek functional benefits from their food and drinks.

Medlie’s Berliner said that 2020 could bring more products that combine that functionality with ease by offering more foods and beverages with collagen that has already been administered. The convenience of ready-made drinks appeals to consumers because they do not have to create, mix and shake collagen in products.

“Something that people like about our products is that we … deliver all the proteins and benefits of collagen in a bottle that they can take out of the refrigerator and walk out the door,” she said. “Everything we see on our side certainly shows no signs of delay here. We only see more and more demand for collagen products.”