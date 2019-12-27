Could 2020 be the year for Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth?

Loading...

Liam, Luke and Chris Hemsworth are perhaps the most famous for their acting careers, but in Yorkshire their name is synonymous with our city.

Earlier this year, your Express launched a campaign to bring the Hollywood trio to the city they share their name with – and asked you where you would take them to show your city.

From a pint at the Blue Bell and a day at Kinsley Dog Track, to an afternoon at the water park, dozens of you got in touch with your ideas.

If (or when) the brothers appear, they would be far from the first celebrities to visit our corner of the world.

In South Kirkby, production of live events Production Park provided scenery and staging for stars from Shawn Mendes to the Spice Girls.

Seasoned performer Hugh Jackman was spotted enjoying a pub lunch during a break from rehearsals on the site, while rumors have long circulated about pop superstar Lady Gaga tasting a Valentine's Day breakfast at Crofton.

And next year, thousands of people will come together for a night of 90s nostalgia when the Vengaboys pop group comes to town for a one night show.

While Luke, Liam and Chris may not have yet appeared, it is not inconceivable to imagine that the trio could soon follow in the footsteps of their fellow A-listers.

Hemsworth may not be the most talked about city, but it is making a name for itself in all good circles, and this would be the perfect time for a surprise visit.

So, this festive season, as you celebrate with family and friends, keep the Hemsworth brothers in mind.

On Twitter, use the hashtag #HemsworthsinHemsworth to post your ideas, and be sure to tag Luke, Chris and Liam to let them know what they're missing.

Hemsworth is a wonderful city, and it is right that 2020 is the year where we can share this with the world.