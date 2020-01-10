COUGARS PREVIEW: Mighty Spartans are waiting for v-ball Cougs

Loading...

It may be a new year, but the female volleyball team of Mount Royal Cougars will strive to introduce the late successes of 2019 into the new decade when they visit the top volleyball program in the Trinity Western Spartans this weekend.

The Cougars (11-1) divided their last weekend of 2019 against the No. 7 Alberta Pandas, while TWU (13-1) drives a five-game winning streak in the highly anticipated Canada West heavyweight between first and second place.

So far, the Spartans were no less dominant than this season, winning 40-7 sets in 14 games, while MRU was second with 35-9.

This weekend’s set will lead to a mutual confrontation between the best players at the Canada West conference.

Hilary Howe of TRW is in second place in murders per set (4.19), second in murders (197) and is in fourth place in aces per set (0.55).

She is supported by teammate Avery Heppell, who has the highest success rate (.404), while in third place with 1.19 blocks per set and also equal with 0.55 aces per set.

The Cougars go with firepower of themselves as senior and out-hitter Chantel Park leads Canada West with 0.77 aces per set.

Second-year middle Dholi Thokbuom is fifth in blocking, averaging 1.14 blocks per set, while also possessing the fourth best pass rate with .330.

Third-year setter Quinn Pelland is in second place with an assistant count of 9.68.

First-serve is set for 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in Langley.

HOCKEY FOR MEN

MRU started its 2020 decade in an even tone after splitting its first weekend of the new year against the Manitoba Bisons on the road last week.

The Cougars are omitted from the USPORTS top 10 for the third consecutive week, but will have a strong case if they perform well in their upcoming home and home weekend against the No.2 Alberta Golden Bears.

Alberta (15-3-0) saw their three-game win streak break when they did not complete the season sweep of the Saskatchewan Huskies No. 4, but are still on top of the Canada West conference with a healthy six-point lead over Mount Royal, who are fourth in the conference.

The Cougars (11-5-2) are two points behind the Huskies and four behind rival No. 8 Calgary Dinos for third and second place.

The Cougars split during their first encounter against Alberta on October 18-19 when they led the Golden Bears in the legendary Clare Drake arena 7-3 before being eliminated 3-0 in the home ice return match.

Second year ahead and former Lethbridge Hurricane / Swift Current Bronco Riley Lindgren leads the Cougars in points with 18 (11G, 7A) making him fourth in the Canada West scoring race.

Former Grand Prairie Storm captain and rookie MRU blue ship Connor Blake leads all d-men with 17 points (4G, 13A) up to and including 18 games so far this season and is in fifth place in points with senior and former Calgary Hitmen Connor Rankin (3G, 14A).

Between pipes, former Okotoks Oiler and sophomore Riley Morris has a 6-1-1 record with a 2.76 GAA and .893 so far this percentage.

Fourth-year and former Kootenay Ice netless Wyatt Hoflin has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and .909 savings percentage.

Puck-drop in the Flames Community Arenas is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night before the series shifts to Edmonton with puck-drop on the Clare Drake before 7 p.m. Saturday.

HOCKEY FOR LADIES

The women’s hockey of the Cougars started the decade in winning fashion after sweeping the Manitoba Bisons to open last weekend 2020 on the way to the last encounter against the No. 1. 8 Alberta Pandas.

The Cougars split their first encounter on October 18-19 when MRU bleached Alberta 1-0 before not sweeping the Pandas after they shutout the next night.

MRU (9-8-1-0) is in third place with the Saskatchewan Huskies with 29 points and is six points behind the Pandas (11-6-1-0).

Fourth year ahead Anna Purschke leads MRU with 14 points (7G, 7A) and is in fifth place in the Canada West scoring race.

The Cougars will want to pick up their score to rely less on brilliant goalkeepers on the backs of MRU’s trio: Caitlyn Ross, Cassie Shokar and Zoey DeBeauville.

The 28 goals of Mount Royal are equal to the second lowest in the conference, while the 51 goals of Alberta are the highest in the league. The great 22 goals of both teams against 18 games turn out to be equal for the least awarded goals.

Rookie Ross, a back-to-back Saskatchewan dwarf AAA goalkeeper of the year, sets a brilliant 5-1 record with a leading 0.84 GAA and .960 savings percentage that is supplemented by three shutouts. Freshman Cougars NCAA-DIII Oswego State Transfer Shokar holds a 4-3 record while sitting in second place behind teammate Ross with a 1.15 GAA and .955 savings percentage to go with two shutouts. Cougar Hockey veteran DeBeauville holds a 1-4 record but is not a fault of her own because the fourth year still has an impressive 1.63 GAA and .919 savings percentage while she barely gets offended on the other side of the track.

Puck-drop at the Clare Drake is set at 7 p.m. before the series ends at 6 p.m. Saturday at the FCA with puck-drop.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

A rough end to 2019, the Cougar men’s volleyball team sees a four-game losing skid ride as they play two games from the last play-off spot to open the new decade.

The push for play-offs will have a difficult weekend to open 2020, while the Cougars this weekend visit the nation’s top rated volleyball program, Trinity Western.

MRU (4-8) has to compete against a red-hot team of Spartans (11-1) with a winning series of 10 games.

TRW has dominated this season and only lost three sets.

Initial service in Langley is set at 8 p.m. Friday evening and 7 pm Saturday night.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

After a 3-0 start of their season, the Cougars dropped their next seven games, but are currently in seventh place with a fourfold tie for sixth place and three two-sided tie for second, third and fourth place with Mount Royal in the play-offs from this weekend.

The Cougars (3-7) have a tough job ahead of them when they organize Manitoba Bisons (9-1) second place at Kenyon Court this weekend.

The Cougars could be upset this weekend to increase their chances of securing a playoff spot in February.

Three MRU players score on average double digits under the guidance of 16.1 points per fourth-year game, Matthew Guinto awaits, followed by Adam Pahl’s 10.9 for the second year and Lincoln Anderson’s third for 10.7.

Rookie Cougar’s guard Nate Petrone is lit from outside and shoots a brilliant 52% of the three-point line.

Tip-off at Kenyon Court is set at 8 p.m. Friday evening and 6 pm Saturday night.

LADIES BASKETBALL

Good news for Mount Royal’s basketball program.

They already doubled their total winnings from last year and have reached the four total wins for the first time since the 2016/2017 season.

MRU (4-6) is currently in 10th place out of 12 after splitting a weekend against the TRU WolfPack last weekend, gaining an emphatic 86-61 win before not sweeping the road, dropping the return match 74-64.

Mount Royal welcomes the Manitoba Bisons (5-5) and has a chance to make them jump in the Canada West rankings.

A win by Cougars or two can dampen their lead from the bottom of western Canada, as the fight for the final play-off spot is separated by two games.

Rookie Jenika Marterns and Perth, Australia, native and sophomore Cougar Maddison Hooper are just two players who score average double digits with Martens team-leading 11.2 points per game, followed by Hoopers ’10 .8.

Tip-off at Kenyon Court is set at 6 p.m. Friday and 4:00 pm Saturday night.