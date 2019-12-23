Cougar executives: why BYU's trip to paradise will be a business (podcast)

Loading...

How important is the result of the SoFi Hawaii Bowl for BYU coach Kalani Sitake, his staff and Cougar players? According to BYU Insiders Jay Drew and Dick Harmon, very important. Without a doubt, it will be a business trip, not a vacation, especially after the disappointing defeat of the Cougars in the state of San Diego. So where are the key confrontations and how critical will Field Marshal Zach Wilson's game be? What could be the X factor? One thing that both Harmon and Drew feel could be a factor is the special equipment game; It is often in closed games. Discover how the Insiders see this game and what the most interesting stories will be in this special podcast of Hawaii Bowl Cougar Insiders.

