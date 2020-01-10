Loading...

Check out our Netflix referral page for the best Netflix TV shows and movies to watch, watch the latest information every month, and find out what’s coming on the market soon.

Read on to find out more about what Netflix is, how much it currently costs, and how to sign up.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is ​​a video streaming service. This basically means that as long as you have an internet connection, you can watch TV shows and movies without having to download them.

You don’t buy individual series or movies on Netflix. Instead, you pay a monthly subscription that gives you access to all available services.

The benefit is that you can walk through the entire Netflix library, see everything you care about, and never see a single ad. The downside is that titles can be removed and you don’t have what you are seeing.

Netflix publishes almost all TV series at once. This means that subscribers can watch entire series or films at their own pace (or as long as they can avoid spoilers): they can pause and return later or start several episodes at once. Unlike conventional channels, there is no need to wait a week for new episodes.

What does Netflix cost in the UK?

Netflix currently has three subscriptions with different prices. Users can choose which contract is right for them, but everyone requires a monthly payment.

Netflix last raised its prices on October 6, 2017, but again in May this year. Below are those The current subscription cost for Netflix UK.

£ 5.99 a month With the cheapest membership, subscribers can watch standard definition television on one device at the same time

With the cheapest membership, subscribers can watch standard definition television on one device at the same time £ 8.99 a month Standard subscription – viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at the same time.

Standard subscription – viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at the same time. £ 11.99 a month Premium subscription – where available, viewers can watch Ultra HD on four devices at the same time.

After a one-month free trial, Netflix subscribers are automatically switched to the £ 8.99 per month package. Users can view or change their payment schedule in their account Account settings, For more information, see “Change plan”.





How to download on Netflix

Netflix also includes a download feature that allows subscribers to save some – but not all – programs on their mobile devices and watch them offline. This is ideal if you are traveling or do not have internet access.

Netflix is ​​available in the UK and over 190 other countries. However, Netflix’s content library differs from country to country, so content available in the UK is not always available in the United States. Click here for the latest guide to the best TV shows and movies on Netflix.

Here’s how to sign in to Netflix



Go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions. Subscribers need a valid email address and a credit or debit card (however, the first month for new customers is free). You create an account with your email address and choose a password. You can then start watching.

Remember, Netflix also allows users to have one Up to five different profiles on one Netflix account, So if you want to pay a subscription, it may make sense to check whether other family members or friends are willing to share the costs.

When you create a profile, your viewing activity is saved and Netflix’s recommendations are tailored to you. This means that different Netflix series are advertised at the top of the library for different profiles.

Profiles for younger family members with specific parental control can also be created. So, if you’re concerned that children have access to adult shows, this is the best way to control what they can see.

Here’s how to watch Netflix

After you’ve set up an account, simply log in with your email address and password to access the library. Netflix is ​​available as an app on smartphones and tablets. If you are watching on the computer, you can go to the Netflix website. Click here to check if your TV or set-top box is equipped with Netflix.

Search the library for a title or choose from Netflix’s recommendations to find the TV shows and movies you want to watch. The service claims to get to know the tastes of its subscribers based on what they see and recommend new programs to watch next. First read our instructions for The best movies and TV shows you can watch on Netflix.

You can access your account on many different devices. For example, if you see a TV series on the train on your phone, but you have to end it prematurely, Netflix will remember where you came from.

However, keep in mind that your membership level determines the number of devices on which you can watch Netflix at the same time.

Can Netflix be used on multiple devices?

Netflix is ​​available on almost any screen, tablet, device, or game console. You can watch TV on your TV using either built-in apps, your set-top box or cheap additional technology. A full list of supported devices can be found here. You can watch TV on multiple devices as long as you have the right subscription. Standard and higher include this.

What is good to see on Netflix?

The main selling point of Netflix is ​​the original television shows, exclusive series that are not available anywhere else. It started with shows like House of Cards, but now there is everything from word of mouth hits like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black to big budget shows like The Crown and fascinating documentaries.

However, subscribers don’t just have to stick to the original material. There’s an extensive catalog to watch a variety of UK and US TV shows, from BBC David Attenborough’s natural history series to more recent dramas like Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Doctor Who.

At the beginning of 2018, Friends was added for Netflix UK subscribers. Add to that a great, if not comprehensive, catalog of films, and there are plenty of reasons that you can tie up for the coming months.

The catalog is constantly updated. However, this means that you have to be careful of a show where you want to stop the service. For more information, visit RadioTimes.com’s Netflix news site.

Are there any good alternatives to Netflix?

Check out our guide to Amazon Prime Video in the UK if you’re looking for an alternative to Netflix.