When the Steelers chose the 2019 fifth year option on linebacker Bud Dupree In the spring of 2018, many fans shouted a bloody murder.

After all, how did the team choose the $ 9.2 million option on a player who, at that time, had 14.5 sacks in his first three seasons.

We all know how it went. Dupree continued a solid 2018 season with a year of breakthrough in 2019, setting career highs in all areas for tackles (68), sacks (11.5), tackles for a loss (16) and shots quarterback sure.

It has become so valuable that the team is currently examining its options on how to keep it in Pittsburgh before the start of the free agent period in March.

There will be no similar questions with All-Pro T.J. Watt. It seems obvious that the Steelers will want to choose the fifth year option on Watt before the May 30 deadline.

After all, Watt produced 34.5 sacks in his first three seasons, the highest number of all players in team history in his first three seasons in the NFL, including a record of 14.5 in AFC in 2019, when he obtained the status of all-team All-Pro.

How much will it cost?

Watt, the 30th pick in the 2017 draft, will earn the 2019 median salary for the top 25 rushers in the league in 2021 assuming the Steelers choose his option.

This represents $ 9.419 million. Not a bad increase for a player who initially signed a $ 9,258 million contract with the team as a rookie.

Watt had a salary of just $ 1.306 million in 2019 with a cap of $ 2.52 million, making it one of the best deals in football.

But the days when the 25-year-old linebacker is cheap are coming to an end for the Steelers. He will earn a base salary of $ 1.727 million in 2020 with a ceiling of $ 2.945 million. Then it will make $ 9.419 million in 2021.

Given the cost of premium rushers, Watt could be the first non-quarterback to get a total package of $ 100 million from the Steelers.

Khalil Mack is currently the benchmark for rusher contracts. He received a $ 141 million, 6-year contract that averages $ 23.5 million a year after being traded from the Raiders to Bears in 2018.

Mack was a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner after winning it in 2016 with 78 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

But since Watt’s rookie season in 2017, Watt has had more bags (34.5-31.5), forced fumbles (15-13) and interceptions (3-1).

Needless to say, Watt, who will be just 27 years old when he reaches free agency in 2022, will want a contract of the same range as Mack, if not more.

By then, the $ 18.6 million the Steelers paid Watt in their first five seasons will seem like a distant memory. And that’s a big reason why the Steelers won’t be able to afford Dupree a long-term deal during the off-season, probably placing a transition or franchise label instead.

