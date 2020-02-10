Cost Guard rescues 4 from shipwreck on North Carolina beach

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. – The US Coast Guard rescued four sailors from a fishing boat creeping along a dangerous stretch of water at the outer banks of North Carolina.

The crew members were lifted off the 78-foot (24-meter) fishing vessel on Friday morning before it was destroyed by strong winds and thrown by waves, the National Park Service and the US Coast Guard said in statements.

The trawler named Tamara Alane came to a halt in the sands of Shackleford Banks, the southernmost barrier island in Cape Lookout National Seashore, added the National Park Service. The crew reported engine problems and fuel problems during an emergency call around 3.30 pm after trying unsuccessfully to place their anchor, according to the Cost Guard statement. Eventually the boat started to take on water when it hit the beach.

No one was injured in the incident, but the waters close to where the ship was stranded were considered the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” reported The News & Observer on Monday. More than 2,000 ships have been scrapped in the area, where hot gulf water meets a cold Arctic current, the newspaper said.

The coast guard and a maritime salvage company investigated the damage and started removing the ship from the beach the weekend after the weather calmed down, according to the agency.

