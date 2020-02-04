Cosmopolitan takes cover from The Bachelor’s Pete and Victoria

Monday delivery from The Bachelor featured a group date in Costa Rica for which a photo shoot cosmopolitan magazine took place. The “prize” after the participants posed for a fashion spread in bikinis, and awarded to the woman with the most chemistry at Peter, was a digital cover photo. Victoria F. took the prize and the photo shoot, but if you hope to see the digital cover cosmopolitan‘s website, you are out of luck: the cover will not be published, and it all comes down to an earlier shoot in the past where Victoria was not happy cosmopolitan or its values.

In a letter on the magazine’s website, editor in chief Jessica Pels explains why the cover was eventually thrown away. “When it was time to choose the winner of the challenge – whose prize was a digital cover Cosmo – the only thing I knew about the participants were their first name and the energy they brought through the camera lens. It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen [Victoria Fuller], in her past, had modeled in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing, “said Pels.

The editor’s message further explains that Victoria’s photo shoot was intended for “a Marlin Lives Matter organization aimed at preventing overfishing of white and blue marlin, those” white matter of life “and” blue matter of life “messages on its promotional shirts used and hats, “but Pels and the Cosmo staff was not convinced. “In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there – both sentences and the beliefs they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic. The White Lives Matter movement unmistakably does not reflect the values ​​of Cosmo Brand. We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and every cause that fights to end injustice for people of color, “she writes in the post.

The Cosmo team chose not to use the photos for the promised digital cover, although they had already been printed in a March issue of the magazine, instead publishing an interview with Peter showing some photos of Victoria but not her makes the center of the function.

This is not the first time that Victoria F. has had its premiere since this season. During her one-to-one date, broadcast in last week’s episode, she revealed that she had a romantic history with the episode’s musical guest star, country singer Chase Rice. While typing their relationship as “dating,” calling him “ex,” claiming he would not do the show, Rice herself spoke after the episode broadcast to clarify that they were going on one date and that he did not do that in particular somehow make sure she does the show; he was only angry that he had been used to promote drama instead of concentrating on promoting his music as he had been promised.