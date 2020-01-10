Loading...

It’s not like your conversations with voice assistants ever include private information, is it?

A Guardian report, based on a former Microsoft partner as a source, claims that Cortana audio recordings were protected “possibly without security” until last summer. Many of these recordings, which in some cases included audio clips of accidental activation of the intelligent assistant, were said to be easily accessible over the Chinese Internet with minimal security measures.

How minimal? Well, according to the nameless contractor, all they had to do was log into a web portal using their Chrome browser. In addition, Chinese-based contractors have been told to use the same password.

“You just give me a login via email and I will then have access to Cortana records,” the contractor told the Guardian. “I could then hypothetically share this login with everyone.”

We contacted Microsoft to confirm details of Guardian reporting, but did not receive an immediate response.

It’s worth noting that actual people have been following conversations with smart assistants like Alexa and Siri for a long time – and in some cases to this day. Employees and contractors who had access to these audio recordings admitted that many of the files they submitted for review appeared to have been recorded without user knowledge. That said, no immediate word or phrase like “Hey Google” was spoken.

According to media reports about the listening practice, the manufacturers of intelligent assistants have partially restricted the practice. For example, Facebook briefly interrupted the human review of portal conversations – but only briefly.

Customers, at least some of whom did not know that recordings of their conversations with intelligent assistants were passed on by contractors to laugh, understandably responded to the news with surprise. That, at least according to the Guardian source, the security that protects Cortana records was so inadequate only makes matters worse.

It is important that Microsoft informed the Guardian that the program described by the contractor no longer exists in China. It is an open question whether this alone should make you feel better with intelligent assistants.