The State Department removed NPR reporter Michele Kelemen after a tense interview from a press pool of journalists who traveled to Europe and Central Asia with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week, representing the correspondents who cover the department.

“We can only conclude that as a result of this exchange, the State Department has taken retaliatory action against national public service radio,” said Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department’s Association of Correspondents, in a statement to The Hill.

Kelemen, the State Department and NPR did not comment on the statement.

Pompeo Saturday accused Kelly, the co-moderator of “All Things Considered,” lying after reporting a violent exchange between the two after asking him about Ukraine in the air instead of sticking to the subject ran.

Kelly said Friday that Pompeo stuck her tongue out after her private interview, and insisted that she confirmed that she would ask Pompeo about both Iran and Ukraine.

She also said he cursed her and asked if she could find Ukraine on an unmarked map. She did this after his aides brought in one. It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine. ”

Pompeo is expected to travel to Ukraine on Thursday after his trip was canceled there in December during the crisis in US-Iran relations.

