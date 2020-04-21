Corporate social responsibility and the moral supply chain

Note: I have known Steve LeMay from day one as a freshman at Northwestern University. If you would like to hear some of the most exciting news on our day at the University, I highly recommend signing up for a Playaz Happy Hour CRM (3:30 PM – 4:30 PM EDT on Wednesdays) when it’s first.

But he has spent a distinguished life as a professor at the University of Western Florida, a leader in the supply chain and logistics, and, if he was not enough, a broker who ridiculously fits his age (just like mine). ). He has authored several books on both text and commerce and is loved by his students (see his ratings on RateMyProfessor). He is also a very good human being.

It makes one of the most interesting cases and certainly why the supply chain, extending to the ninth as it stands now, still needs to be morally responsible. As much as it may seem, considering how many thousands and even millions of entities make up this supply chain, it will seem nothing, however, at all sensible when reading your argument. Let us know what you think

Take it, Steve.

The Short Chain

We get our eggs from a local farmer, known throughout the house as an Egg Lady. Actually it’s Dr. Egg Lady, if you want to know the details. He teaches at a local university. If we wanted, he would show us his hens, by name. One of the chickens found a way to hide their eggs, so they now have five new chicks to name them. The chickens belong to their parents and grandparents, but Dr. Egg Lady lays the eggs on our porch and takes the empty cardboards for reuse.

The eggs vary in size and color. We can tell when he collected the eggs for our cartons because they are large and close to the uniform. If your grandmother loaded the cardboards, they would pretty much fill in the order that the chickens came out. The chickens are free range and their diet is organic. They get a few medications that keep them well. We like eggs and if we have a complaint we know exactly who to call. This is a very short supply chain.

Of course, unless “their girls” are laid, we don’t get those eggs. We need to rely on a longer supply chain and we know much less about what’s going on. Our local Publix carries organic eggs, but not free range. And eggs that are none of the above. Whatever the label, we must take its word. They will never be introduced to chickens, but they will reliably have eggs. Our egg lady does her best but the chickens. . Well, we could even see her on Publix buying eggs. It hasn’t happened yet, but it could.

We get our cell phones from our service provider, Cellular Consumer. You can get the same mobile phone from an online seller or a store. No one will introduce us to the employee who put the last touches on the phone or put it in a box for shipping. Estimates vary, but it has probably been through at least 10,000 providers before it became your cell phone or mine. Little can we know about what’s going on here. There is not a single ‘Dr. Egg Lady ”to give us reliable information. This is a very long and complex supply chain.

As supply chains get older, information about what’s happening gets darker and less reliable. It depends a bit on what you expect and what you care about. Maybe they are not eggs. Maybe it’s cell phones or cured crystals or a whole host of other things we buy and use in the developed world. Most of them have long supply chains and there is the problem. Long supply chains do not have the ougall. We cannot know them the way we know them.

The Long Chain

The longer your supply chain, the more likely you are to have accommodation you don’t like. Child labor. Chemical leaks. Poisoned soil. Labor abuses. Carbon emissions and others. Corruption, bribery, theft, money laundering. Name it and there is likely to be a long supply chain. Each of these violates a term that is common in our consumers’ conversations: fair trade, sustainable, organic, healthy, vegan, non-GMO, ethical trade, human rights or fair pay. Even many laws. The list can go on.

There is no Dr. Egg Lady explaining exactly where or when something happens. He will tell us that he gives chickens antibiotics. Long supply chains will not, or at least we cannot know.

The most common response to such breaches is to point out the corporations involved in these supply chains and say that they should stop it, whatever. And we should say “Stop it” when corporations cross the ethical and moral boundaries. Corporations must be held accountable for their actions. This is usually corporate social responsibility, CSR.

But CSR goes too far and doesn’t go far enough. Corporations have the ability to take public control and to despise things they cannot control or influence. This is the “too far” part. The next part, the “not far enough away” is a pitfall, doubt: CSR is corporate focused only. It leaves out: consumers, national governments, municipal governments, the UN and more. These other guys, including us as consumers, create the context in which corporations operate. Governments, for example, structure markets as they are driven by consumers.

Let’s go with that too. Nike, Dell and Apple will gain far more scrutiny than Dr. Egg Lady. If he did something we didn’t like, we would stop buying his eggs and maybe tell a couple of neighbors. If anything in the supply chains for these big brands, it might be in the New York Times and in a CNN news story. Or at least, those media will be focusing on them.

Let’s look at the moral supply chain.

LA Moral Supply Chain

The supply chain that allows us to buy an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy also encounters encounters between morals, values ​​and ethics. Thousands of pieces and assembled goods pass through supply chains, but they carry with them morality and ethics that may differ or even conflict. When we talk to Dr. Egg Lady, we know or can know exactly what happens at any time. We mostly agree, so the short supply chain allows our values ​​to match the values ​​of the supplier. We agree with Dr. Egg Lady on how she treats her chickens and supplies our eggs.

But the title of a scholarly article starts like this: The workforce of the shops of the shops of the shops of the shops of the shops of the shops of the shops of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the shops of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots of the boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots boots Warehouse boots boots is wrong. This values ​​the values ​​of the consumer. That is, even when consumers know what’s going on, they may not change their decision. Israeli historian Noah Yuvel Harari wrote: “A global world puts unprecedented pressure on our personal conduct and morals. Each of us is embedded in numerous embedded tree cloths that restrict the our movements, but on the other they convey our smallest distance game. destinations. ” That drags everyone into the picture.

In short, as modeled, the moral supply chain (TMSC) is amoral. There is no moral content in the lines and box algorithms we use to describe the long supply chains. Stretch the supply chain from the atmosphere or anything else, and drag it into the real world, it suddenly ceases to be amoral. It becomes a multitude of paths through which morals and ethics flow, meet, interact and sometimes clash. When we could easily draw a picture of Dr. supply chain. Egg Lady, it’s not so easy to represent or model the supply chain of cell phones or cured crystals.

Note that the moral supply chain (TMSC) concept is not intended to replace CSR. Not only is CSR an important idea, it is also an invoice-based industry that generates conferences and consulting services around the world. They often teach good practices in the field of sustainability and treatment of workers, among others. TMSC stands for CSR and broadens the vision of social responsibility. Dr. Egg Lady does not need to attend the seminars.

Let’s look at a detailed example of a long supply chain through the TMSC lens. The usual caveat applies: Some things that may not make you happy. Dr. Egg Lady will not be part of this story, but we will meet her again.

We’ll start with an excerpt from an article in the Guardian.

YOUR HEALTH CRYSTALS, COBALT IN YOUR SMARTPHONE AND TMSC

“Mining has an environmental impact, whether it be ‘healing crystals’, copper in your phone or gold in your circle,” says Payal Sampat, of the non-profit Earthworks. The quotes are their own. “Cured crystals” are being removed in places such as Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mineral extraction is linked to grave human rights violations and damage to the environment. “In the DRC, seven-year-olds work in the cobalt and copper mines, where” healing “pedals like citrine and smoked quartz abound. The NGO Global Witness Global found that the Taliban earn up to 20 million dollars a year from Afghanistan’s lapis mines, while lapis lazuli is one of the best stones for activating psychic abilities. “As with most minerals,” Sampat adds, “it’s impossible to know with certainty whether your crystal has been obtained through an environmental and human rights horror program. “(Wiseman, 2019, p. 1).

Human rights horror show. Human rights horror show? Most of us don’t like sound, and while most of us might dismiss it because we don’t buy or use healing crystals, we really can’t easily dismiss the idea that applies to our smartphones. As consumers, we are able to put our hands on our ears and at least figuratively go to “Lalalalalalala”. We would rather not know. What will we do there first?

Sixty percent of world cobalt is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It comes from the mines discussed in this article. These same mines are the focus of a collection of lawsuits against Dell, Google, Apple and other electronics manufacturers using cobalt and other minerals. The class action lawsuit was filed by International Rights Advocates on behalf of 14 anonymous claimants (Doe plaintiffs), all guardians of children who were killed or battered in a tunnel or collapsed wall while working in mines. The horrors involved and the facts of the case are hard to deny.

I do not intend to guess or guess what a U.S. federal court will do in such a lawsuit. I have no doubt that the damage was done, but I will ask myself: what should Apple, Alphabet or Dell do about these things? Invade the DRC? Have you threatened them with economic sanctions?

These are corporations, not sovereign governments. They deserve to be responsible for the things they control and the things that can influence them, but here we find a moral and ethical issue that fits with the point of our model, TMSC. Is a large company like Dell responsible because they may have known this was happening?

Let’s look at the options. These companies could buy cobalt from other sources. They could stop selling products that have cobalt in them. They could try to force mining companies to better work practices that better treat adult workers and keep children out of the way.

We will stop for now at these three. First you are buying cobalt from other sources. You can rest assured that these companies would like to find more cobalt or a replacement for cobalt that costs less and causes less controversy. Secondly, consumers want batteries that have a longer life and have a longer charge. This used to be nickel hydride batteries. Now they are lithium-ion batteries, the main focus for battery research right now. I have been wearing sports watches for years. The one I have now, a Garmin Fenix ​​5, will charge for two weeks if I don’t use GPS and for three days if I do. His predecessor, a Garmin, would barely go through a round of golf. The newer lithium-ion battery is much better.

But suppose you can find the cobalt of my GPS watch? On the lithium-ion battery, of course. And these batteries are now found on almost every smart and stupid electronic device on the planet. Which addresses the second point: Businesses are likely to stop selling devices with these batteries, and consumers are likely to stop buying them.

So, to the third point. These companies will not force any company into the DRC. It is a sovereign nation with a police force, an army and its own set of government officials. Even companies like Apple and Alphabet can’t control what’s going on in this country. Do money give them power? Of course, but the money will not go beyond the idea that the cobalt market goes beyond them, that the cobalt will be sold to someone, and that the DRC government does not care much about who buys the cobalt.

Although these companies had armies, these invasions have not performed so well lately. Take a look at Iraq and Afghanistan. What to do?

This is where TMSC comes in. It underscores the idea that corporations alone cannot solve the problems shown here in this example, or in many other examples. Want to know about the involvement of organized crime in the olive oil market? 30% chance the fish on the menu is not what you claim to be? Is it possible that the collector’s item in the catalog could have been stolen, illegally extracted from a historic site, or sold in countries where this is illegal?

TMSC addresses this: corporations cannot solve child labor issues without the help of governments, NGOs, consumers and others in the supply chain. Governments cannot do it on their own, nor can any of them work on their own. We need to work together to resolve these issues and reconcile differences in value systems that may conflict along the supply chain.

If you live in the developed world, you may find it a good idea to have some part-time job for your child when he or she is sixteen. The experience will do them good. If you live in some parts of the developing world, you could look at your 13-year-old and think, “Why don’t you have a full-time job yet?” These two opinions are likely to lie along the supply chain, especially as supply chains become more transparent.

So who’s right? The father of the 16-year-old timer? The person who believes that child labor is a human rights violation? Or the person who thinks the 13-year-old should start contributing to family well-being? The importance and values ​​of the context can conflict.

So, in a sense, let’s try to make smartphone supply chains and “cured crystals” a bit more like our home supply chain. We need to find the equivalent of Dr. Egg Lady in the long supply chain, someone who knows what’s going on and who tells us. We don’t imagine the supply chain with honest behavior stories being as conflicting as our egg supply chain. Sometimes values ​​will conflict, others adapt, and sometimes they create deep indifference.

TMSC seeks to help you understand encounters between different values. It is also about having a long vision and working to solve problems that corporations, governments and consumers alone cannot solve. The TMSC will host encounters between East and West values, values ​​in developing countries and values ​​in developed countries. We are more likely to cope well if we reflect on the complex processes and recognize all the actors in this serious, important, and sometimes fatal process. We hope it helps with conversations like those we have with Dr. Egg Lady.