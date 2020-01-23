Corporate gifts family accessible minibus after teen shot in the head at the Detroit gas station

DETROIT – It is a saying that is used too often: “Wrong place, wrong time.”

This is the only way to describe what happened to Damarian Johnson.

In June 2019, Johnson and his family got pizza and stopped at a gas station in Detroit on 7 Mile and Telegraph streets.

Johnson, then 13, came in for a drink while his mother stayed in the car with his younger siblings. While he was inside, an armed man came in and accidentally fired several shots.

Johnson was shot in the head and has had five brain operations since then. He didn’t become a normal child, but a teenager. Love football, do well at school, be popular with friends, a good son and brother (for two siblings aged 7 years and 10 months), a tragic victim of an accidental crime.

His mother, Diane Brathwaite, said Johnson improves every day. She is impressed by this strength and how well he is doing, but progress is slow. He is non-verbal and sits in a wheelchair. He has terrible leg and muscle cramps. If they do occur, his legs will rise and if there is no space, it will be painful.

At this point, the appointments of the doctors and the physiotherapy are crucial for his healing, but there is a big problem. Brathwaite has found that patient transportation companies are unreliable. She says that she missed a lot of appointments or got stranded from time to time.

Frustrated, she called Local 4. One of our editors at the operations center had been in contact with her since filming. She had spoken to Brathwaite quite a bit and when she heard about her transportation problems, she emailed our Help Me Hank team. We jumped on it right away. We did some research and turned to charities that we thought could help.

The first company to call us back was Freedom Motors USA.

Freedom Motors USA immediately took action. It’s been in business for over 30 years with the goal of doing just that and changing someone’s life. It provides companies and individuals with vehicles that can help them get from place to place. The manufacturer has even specialized in making vehicles accessible to wheelchair users and adapting vehicles to meet the specific needs of each individual.

Sales Manager Justin Lerette said: “The Freedom Motors USA name means more than a company name. It really gives customers and clients the freedom to do the things they love. “

He said to Hank Winchester: “If we see a story that is so devastating and inspiring at the same time, we can really change that person’s life. We will step in and make it happen!”

They equipped a van especially for Johnson and Brathwaite.

Van specially equipped for Damarian and Diane. (WDIV)

When Local 4 Brathwaite showed their new van thanks to Freedom Motors USA, she was overwhelmed. She often said, “I just don’t know what to say.”

Local 4 couldn’t have been more enthusiastic to equip Brathwaite with the tool she needed to get Johnson back on the road to recovery.

We would also like to praise our meteorologist Paul Gross and the organization to which he belongs, Detroit Goodfellows. When we told them about the story we were making, the organization was trying to cheer up the family life a little.

They donated gift boxes with clothes, toys and books to all three children. A big thank you to them for giving our rescue more spirit.

The best part of this rescue, however, is that the family of five from Brathwaite (also Grandma) can now go on excursions and excursions together as before, which has not been possible since June 2019.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with medical bills when the shootout took place. If you still want to donate, we have attached it here.

Van specially equipped for Damarian Johnson and Diane Brathwaite. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.