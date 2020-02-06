Corporate America also has a more influential share of 1% than ever before

NEW YORK, NY. – Now that they have taken our lives, big technology companies are taking over the stock market.

The five largest U.S. stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Google’s parent company, Amazon and Facebook – have grown so explosively that they account for almost 18% of the S&P 500 index by market value if they only make up 1% of the population. Five companies have never had such a strong impact on the index, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

The swelling at the top is becoming increasingly important for regular investors who invest more of their 401 (k) accounts in funds that mimic the S&P 500 and other indices. Most of the money invested in US equity funds is now invested in index funds, according to Morningstar, and $ 100 that goes into an S&P 500 index fund automatically goes almost $ 18 into just these five stocks.

The trends mean that investors are increasingly committed to the assets of five companies. Think about last Thursday when Microsoft alone accounted for two-thirds of the S&P 500 index fund’s profits. These technology giants can weigh just as much on the way down, and this increases the risk for investors, especially when the industry is threatened by additional profit-reducing government regulation.

“It doesn’t have to be corrected immediately,” Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a recent investor report, but they still see it as unsustainable.

The last time five stocks controlled most of the S&P 500 was the tech bubble at the turn of the millennium. This bubble eventually burst and stocks like Cisco and General Electric shrank to become smaller players. Microsoft was among them too, but it has climbed to the top again since then.

One difference between this period and the dotcom bubble is that many analysts do not currently see prices as excessive. Each of today’s Big Five is growing strongly, even if the global economy has been sluggish for years. Apple’s earnings per share rose 19% in the last three months of 2019 compared to the previous year.

Morgan Stanley expects the top 1% to loosen their influence on the S&P 500 in two ways. The first scenario is that investors themselves choose to move their dollars to less popular areas of the market, which would have a positive impact on the overall stock market. The second would be more negative: investors will leave the country as soon as the Big Five show that they can no longer maintain their sensational growth.

Until then, concentration at the top of the S&P 500 puts more pressure on investors to keep their portfolios diversified, said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

One of the principles for investment is a diversified portfolio, where some pieces can zigzag while others become jagged, hoping to make the whole pot safer. An index fund that owns hundreds of stocks may be less diversified than it would appear if the five most dominant companies can move in a herd because their businesses overlap.

“It takes work, but look at areas that can really help create the diversification that investors really need at the moment,” said Roland. “It sounds so boring, but it’s nice to be balanced.”

