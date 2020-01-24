BRITTAN can swarm unknowingly of ‘zombies’ infected by the deadly coronavirus infection, experts have warned.

The virus has a long incubation period and almost the same symptoms as the flu, so the full extent of the virus in the UK will not be known for weeks.

A patient with the deadly virus being treated in the central hospital of Wuhan Via Weibo in Wuhan Credit: Reuters

Professor Robert Dingwall, a public health expert at Nottingham Trent University, told The Sun Online that it would be impossible to know how many could be infected by the killer virus for two weeks.

The epidemic has already claimed the lives of 26 people and Professor Dingwall has warned that the 14 suspected cases in the UK may be just the tip of the iceberg.

He said, “The problem right now is determining how bad the Wuhan corona virus really is”.

The delay time for infection and getting early symptoms of the disease can vary from four days to two weeks.

That means that people leaving the plane in the UK may be infected without knowing it for weeks.

Flights from Wuhan and the surrounding area, where the epidemic started, landed in Britain until Wednesday evening.

“Screening everyone on incoming flights would only have picked up people who were feverish when they boarded or became feverish on the flight,” said Professor Dingwall.

This could only pick up 20 percent of the infected patients, the rest were allowed to enter the UK without any medical checks.

He said: “The early stages of the infection are almost indistinguishable from seasonal flu.”

Britons who are currently in the midst of the flu season can carry the virus that can eventually lead to kidney failure and pneumonia without knowing it.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms are similar to a cold.

They contain:

a looped nose

headache

cough

fever

shortness of breath

shivers

pain in the body

More than 41 million people and at least 14 cities are stuck because China is struggling with the virus outbreak.

Professor Dingwall said that coronavirus does not appear to be as deadly or contagious as SARS or MERS, two infections that have halted cities in Asia and the Middle East due to the epidemics.

But he warned that an important mutation could push the virus into the epidemic sphere.

And he warned milder viruses, more likely to mutate.

He said, “Mutations prefer milder rather than more serious infections.”

Days after the first outbreak in Wuhan, cases of the virus spread to Thailand, South Korea, Taiwain and Japan.

In China alone there are more than 800 confirmed cases. Credit: The Mega Agency

Medical personnel transfer a patient of a suspected case of a new corona virus at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters

Long queues at Wuhan airport while residents try to escape from the city engulfed by deadly corona virus