Coronavirus: WHO warns of “serious threat” worldwide as the death toll exceeds 1,000

Worldwide, more than 1,000 people have died from the consequences of the coronavirus; on Monday alone, 109 people in China died of the disease.

It is the first time that the daily death toll has exceeded 100. Most of it occurred in Hubei Province, where the virus first appeared in Wuhan City.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland, compared to 3,062 the previous day, for a total of 42,638.

Worldwide, 462 cases have been confirmed in 27 countries, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In Hong Kong, an apartment block was cleared after two cases of the virus were diagnosed, which raised suspicions that the virus was spreading over the lines.

Almost 4,000 foreign nationals from around the world have since been evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

A total of 35 airlines canceled or suspended flights to China or some Chinese cities.

No confirmed cases were diagnosed in Ireland.

A British man has been identified in the UK who is believed to be a “superspreader” of the coronavirus.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus on February 6. He had caught up at a business conference in Singapore before going skiing in the French Alps and then returning to East Sussex.

He is suspected of having infected eleven other Britons with the virus – four in the UK, five in France and one in Mallorca – who were in France with him.

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the new cases concerned “cases of transferring people without a medical history to China”.

He warned of such a spread, “could be the spark that sets off a larger fire,” and called on countries to work to contain the virus “to prevent a larger fire.”

The director general said that although 99% of the cases are in China, this is “a very serious threat to the rest of the world”.

