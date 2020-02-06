Coronavirus whistleblower dies of disease in China: NPR

Coronavirus patients settle in a large temporary hospital that was set up two days ago in an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. Another doctor nearby killed a doctor who warned early about the virus on social media.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Updated at 9:20 p.m. ET

A Chinese doctor, who was one of the first to become aware of the new corona virus, had died of the disease, the hospital treating him said in early Friday local time on social media.

Li Wenliang, 34, a Wuhan-based ophthalmologist, was reprimanded by local police authorities for “publishing lies” in early January after mentioning seven cases of SARS-like viruses in a fish market in a WeChat group.

The news of Li’s death has triggered millions of reactions to Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent. Most of the posts mourned him, called him a hero and commented with candle emojis, some with funeral poems. When Li was in critical condition late Thursday and early Friday, millions of people flocked to a live stream, which was operated by local media outside the hospital, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some of those affected called for accountability and transparency regarding its treatment and the overall picture of the authorities’ response to the virus.

The issues “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” soon began to spread to Weibo before it was deleted, CNN reported.

In a canceled interview with Beijing Youth Daily at the end of January, Li said that the SARS report was not entirely accurate, although it did not want to be misleading. He didn’t want to spread the information widely either.

But he tried to warn his old classmates, many of whom were practicing clinicians. He said he was later infected after treating a patient with “unknown pneumonia”.

In his Weibo personal account a week before his death, Li reported on his trip, from displaying the coronavirus test result, the complaint by the authorities about social order disruption, and hospitalization.

“I was hospitalized on the 12th. At that time, I was still asking myself:” Why is there no announcement of a transmission from person to person and why are no medical staff infected? “, He wrote.

The next day he was diagnosed with coronavirus. “The dust is settling now.”

Li’s death has led to condolences in the state media, including the People’s Daily and the Global Times.

Michael Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s aid program, said: “We are very sad about the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang. We are very sorry to hear the loss of a front-line worker who has tried to take care of him patients. And we ourselves have lost our friends on the front lines, so we should celebrate his life and mourn the loss of his colleagues. “

Li leaves behind a child and his wife, who is pregnant.