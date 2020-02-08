Coronavirus: “We are all so afraid” Quarantined woman from San Francisco on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – People living in the Bay Area are quarantined at sea in a cruise ship on which 46 people tested positive for the corona virus.

“Everything changed at lightning speed. You know I was on a cruise ship yesterday, very happy with the entertainment, I was able to go swimming and today I’m only in prison,” said Julie Choy.

Julie Choy says she was trapped in her room. Their 15-day vacation began on January 20, and five days later a man on board tested positive for the corona virus.

The latest count is 46 people who test positive, including 11 Americans. The Diamond Princess cruise ship is now anchored off the coast of Japan.

“When I tried to find out who got sick and whether it was my next room, nobody said anything. It’s a mystery,” said Choy.

Although Choy is not symptomatic, her everyday life begins by reading her own temperature. The food stays at her door. She is only allowed to leave her cabin for one and a half hours every four days.

“Anxiety attack, because the room is now in order, is an interior without a window. So every day and hour is so long and the same,” said Choy.

Choy and her family are fine, but she takes precautions.

“We measure our temperature ourselves,” said Choy.

But she says everyone is going crazy. Around 3,700 people are on board. The cruise was originally scheduled to last two weeks, but passengers will be quarantined for a month until February 19.

Royal Caribbean International has announced that all passengers with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports are not allowed on board their cruise ships.

In the state, the CDC confirmed that 4 patients who came to Travis Air Force Base from Wuhan, China today are symptomatic and are being held in isolation in local hospitals.

“All hands-on-deck approaches are trying to contain this outbreak so that it does not spread to the United States,” said Dr. Henry Walke of the CDC.

In the base, 234 people are quarantined.

New guidelines for cruise passengers are coming in the port of San Francisco

“We worked closely with our cruise ship partners and prohibited everyone from entering the affected areas in the past 14 days. The Coast Guard will notify anyone who is ill,” said Randy Quezada, spokesman for Port of San Francisco.

