Coronavirus: Virtual concerts streaming online this weekend

With concert halls and theaters shut down due to the novel coronavirus, many performers have chosen to move their shows online.

Here are 12 concerts and performances streaming this weekend that you can watch from home.

‘Love Never Dies’

What: Andrew Lloyd Webber has been streaming one of his musicals for free each weekend. This week, he will stream “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera.”

When: Available starting April 24 at 12 p.m. MT for 48 hours.

Where: youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon

Post Malone

What: Nirvana Tribute livestream concert. Funds raised during the concert will go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

When: April 24, 4 p.m. MT.

Where: youtube.com/postmalone

‘La Traviata’ from the Met Opera

What: The Met Opera is airing a different recording of a past production each night while it remains closed to the public. Verdi’s “La Traviata” from 2012, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, will air on Friday.

When: Available April 24 at 5:30 p.m. MT until April 25 at 4:30 p.m. MT.

Where: metopera.org

New York City Ballet

What: New York City Ballet will stream a recording of a full ballet or selection of excerpts from its repertory every Tuesday and Friday night for the next six weeks. Justin Peck’s “Rotunda” will stream this Friday.

When: April 24, 6 p.m. MT

Where: youtube.com/nycballet or facebook.com/nycballet

Stay at Home Ball

What: Elvis Duran from iHeartRadio will host a concert with 50 performances, including Lewis Capaldi, Alessia Cara, Kesha, Charlie Puth and Train. The event will benefit the Project C.U.R.E. Foundation.

When: April 24, 6 p.m. MT.

Where: youtube.com/elvisduranshow

Play On Fest

Join us April 24-26 for a one time only virtual festival with performances from superstar artists performing on world class stages! PlayOn Fest will feature a lineup of more than 65 A-List artists and songwriters. All revenue raised from this event will directly benefit the @WHO. pic.twitter.com/A4r6ipzy0i

— Warner Music Group (@warnermusic) April 21, 2020

What: Watch over 65 past performances from artists like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore and Coldplay. Hosted by LL Cool J, the event will raise money for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

When: April 24-26; see full schedule at playonfest.com.

Where: youtube.com/SONGKICK

Stagecouch Festival

#Stagecouch is coming to you live from your home sweet home all weekend long! Tune in April 24-26 to @SXMTheHighway (streaming free through May 15) and join 2020 favorites as they go live on the Stagecoach Instagram for Q&As, singalongs and more ✨ pic.twitter.com/lErZtzZoKK

— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) April 22, 2020

What: With the Stagecoach Country Music Festival postponed until October, a virtual version will be available to stream for free on Sirius XM’s The Highway. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, Eric Church and more.

When: April 24-26; the full schedule of performances can be found at stagecoachfestival.com/stagecouch.

Where: siriusxm.us/TWbootwhacker (the station is free to stream through May 15)

‘Yellow Submarine’ Official Sing-A-Long Watch Party

What: The Beatles’ animated film “Yellow Submarine” will stream for free on YouTube, with song lyrics at the bottom of the screen so fans can sing along.

When: April 25, 10 a.m. MT.

Where: youtube.com/thebeatles

Met Opera At-Home Gala

What: Over 40 artists, including Renee Fleming, will perform in their homes from around the world. The event is part of the Met Opera’s “The Voice Must Be Heard” fundraising campaign.

When: April 25, 11 a.m. MT; will be available for on-demand viewing until 4:30 p.m. MT the following day.

Where: metopera.org

The Killers

Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!

Reply to this tweet with your questions.

— The Killers (@thekillers) April 11, 2020

What: The Killers will be hosting a live Q&A session as well as performing some of their music on Instagram.

When: April 25, 1 p.m. MT

Where: instagram.com/thekillers

Kokua Festival 2020 — Live From Home

What: Jack Johnson will host this music festival from the front porch of his home on Oahu. Performers include Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley and more. Donations from this event will go to the Kokua Hawaii Foundation.

When: April 25, 4 p.m. MT.

Where: Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or facebook.com/jackjohnson

‘Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration’

Stephen Sondheim’s 90th Birthday, “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration”, this Sunday, April 26 at 8:00 PM! https://t.co/8uU2y7n1FE

— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) April 21, 2020

What: Broadway stars such as Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Meryl Streep, Mandy Patinkin, Brian Stokes Mitchell and many others will perform to honor the legendary Stephen Sondheim for his 90th birthday.

When: April 26, 6 p.m. MT.

Where: Broadway.com or youtube.com/Broadwaycom