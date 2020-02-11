HONG KONG – The official coronavirus death toll reached a milestone from noon on Tuesday, with a summit of 1,000 after 97 people died on Sunday and 108 on Monday – the highest daily count to date. More than 42,700 people are infected worldwide, although virologists around the world and doctors in Wuhan, where the outbreak occurred, believe that the numbers are in fact much higher. And now the government has quietly adjusted the definitions to reduce the number of registered victims.

Information about the spread of the virus is now even more limited than in January, because the Chinese Communist Party is in a race to restore its image, especially after the death of a whistleblower doctor who tried to warn the public after the first batch of patients sought treatment, but were subsequently arrested and threatened by police in Wuhan.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping finally appeared in public – not in Wuhan, but in the capital Beijing. State-run television broadcasters have made images of him with a light blue face mask, investigating hospital conditions and even having his body temperature measured.

At the end of January, Xi called the new corona virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, a “demon virus.” Last week he declared a “popular war” on it and said: “The whole country has responded with all its strength with the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures. “

The government has indeed mobilized many resources for containment and treatment. The party has sent more than 10,000 medical workers, including military doctors, to Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital and where the population has been hit hardest by the virus. And the government burned $ 4.5 billion of the $ 10 billion that was allocated to tackle the outbreak.

The number of newly confirmed infections was still the lowest on the weekend – so by looking at the official figures alone, those agents appeared to have had an effect on controlling the disease.

However, the reduced number was based on the Chinese National Health Commission’s amended definition of what is a “confirmed case”: since last Friday, patients who do not have pneumonia count even if they tested positive as carriers of 2019-nCoV such as “confirmed” in China. The committee’s definition goes against World Health Organization guidelines to verify the presence of the disease – and common sense.

After the decree, at least four provinces – Heilongjiang, Shanxi, Zhejiang and Hubei – reduced their registered number of sick.

The faded figures have helped state media to paint a picture that the Chinese government is finally succeeding in controlling the outbreak, although what is happening on the ground tells us differently.

Two hospitals were completely rebuilt in Wuhan in a few days, intended to add 2,300 beds – but on Saturday only about 320 beds were ready. The city’s convention center has been converted into warehouse patients, although there are no partition walls to prevent cross-contamination. Various higher education institutions are subsequently adjusted for the same purpose, whereby the belongings of students are thrown out of dorms.

And a new treatment facility is being built in Shanghai, just like the two in Wuhan. In Hangzhou, where the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is located, households have been issued ration cards to limit the frequency of people leaving their homes. Officials in some cities have ordered pharmacies to stop selling fever and cough medicine to track down potentially infected people.

Because thousands of new cases are being recorded every day – and many more are left – medical staff throughout the country simply cannot keep up with the screening and treatment. Many families throughout China have just sat down at home, hoping that self-quarantine and a constant supply of medicines from pharmacies will be sufficient for recovery. In some cases, however, this strategy has resulted in entire households becoming infected.

There are concerns that the same could happen in the new treatment facilities, and we are already seeing such a situation occurring off the coast of Japan.

The 3,711 passengers of the Diamond Princess have been restricted since 4 February to their cabins near a port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo. The Japanese authorities placed the ship in a two-week quarantine because a passenger who was already on board was diagnosed with 2019 -NoVoV. By Monday evening, the number of confirmed infections on the ship had risen to 136, almost double the number the day before.

And in the UK there are concerns that a super spreader – a person who has a disproportionate chance of infecting the people they encounter – has emerged. A British man who attended a conference in Singapore contracted the virus and then traveled to a ski resort in France, where he infected four adults and a child. They all traveled back to the UK at the time

The British Ministry of Health called the corona virus a “serious and imminent threat to public health.”

These cases illustrate how easy it is for 2019-nCoV to travel across borders when its airlines do not appear to be ill.

Back in China, people who express their frustrations are blocked for social media, their accounts are suspended. A lawyer turned out to be citizen journalist, Chen Qiushi, who arrived in Wuhan in January with the last passenger train that entered the city before it was closed, five days ago. His messages on Twitter, YouTube and other platforms have viewed the situation throughout the city well. Chen’s family says he is in “forced quarantine,” although he has no access to his phone.

Chen had previously dealt with Chinese authorities when he traveled to Hong Kong last year to cover protests against the government and the anti-communist party in the city.

The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday about Chen’s disappearance. The ambassador simply said, “I’m sorry, I’ve never heard of this man.”

The WHO is sending a team of medical experts to China, led by Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward. On Sunday, Ambassador Cui praised the WHO for its involvement in the field in China, underlining how the party can work with international organizations.

Meanwhile, Chinese government leaders overseeing the response to the outbreak have issued this directive this weekend: “Complete everyone who needs to be completed. No delay is tolerated. “It’s meant to define the struggle to quarantine people who can get sick, but the language is ominous.

