Coronavirus updates: U.S. doesn't want you to go to China

The US State Department has asked Americans not to travel to Wuhan, China, due to the coronavirus epidemic, reports USA Today.

What is going on: The State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory not to travel to China’s Hubei Province, home to Wuhan, the epicenter of the mysterious virus, according to USA Today.

The State Department has kept China at a consultative level 2.

The notice reads: “There is an epidemic of pneumonia identified for the first time in Wuhan, China, caused by a new (new) coronavirus. In order to contain the new coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and train travel in the Wuhan area. “

“The Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the Wuhan area. Travelers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or leaving certain parts of Hubei Province. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be enforced with little or no notice. “

Similar: China has restricted the movement of 35 million people as the death toll rises from the virus, according to the New York Times. A second case of the virus has also been confirmed in the United States after its first appearance in Washington State.

And after: The CDC is still studying the virus. Last week, he dispatched staff to various airports to screen travelers, including San Francisco International, Los Angeles International and John F. Kennedy International airports. Screenings have been added to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and Chicago O’Hare International airports, according to the Deseret News.