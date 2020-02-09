Coronavirus turns MWC 2020 into a nightmare. Here’s why

“It is very important for the GSMA to bring the industry closer together in a critical time when connectivity is on the rise of a new industrial revolution.”

This is what the GSMA, the association of the mobile communications industry that organizes and organizes the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020), says about the current status of the fair. The group is clearly concerned about the blockbuster mobile event that is scheduled to start on February 24, as participation is being wiped out by the outbreak of the corona virus around the world. Is it still so important to gather the more than 100,000 people present annually at a time when there is fear that the show will become a breeding ground for new infections?

Several large companies say no and then canceled the show. Will the GSMA be asked to cancel or postpone MWC 2020 in the course of the MWC 2020 rapprochement? With the help of analysts, experts and the major manufacturers, we are investigating why this is highly unlikely.

Who left MWC 2020 because of the coronavirus?

First, let’s talk about which companies have chosen not to travel to Spain for MWC 2020. LG was the first big name to cancel its plans for MWC 2020 due to fears of corona viruses. Almost at the same time, ZTE joined, which decided to take part in the fair itself, but not to hold the previously announced press conference. Ericsson was next on the list, and although it doesn’t manufacture phones, it has a massive presence at the show and dominates one of the halls; With 5G as the focus for MWC, the announcement was a huge surprise.

On February 7, MWC sponsor Nvidia announced that no more employees would be sent to the fair this year. The reason for the company is the same as for the others. It says: “We have informed GSMA, the organizers of MWC Barcelona, ​​that we will not be sending our employees to this year’s event. Given the risks to public health associated with the corona virus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our top priority. “

On February 9, Amazon cited exactly the same concerns, stating that it would not exhibit or participate in MWC 2020. On February 10, Sony announced that it would withdraw entirely from MWC, and TCL soon followed, which will continue to exist at the show, but has canceled its press conference.

It is not just MWC that is in chaos. The Hong Kong marathon in February was canceled, exhibitors canceled participation in the Singapore Airshow and fewer public tickets were offered, Swatch canceled the time to move event in Zurich, and even K-Pop stars canceled events in Asia the corona virus.

Does MWC 2020 endanger employees?

Is it an overreaction? By February 10, 910 people had died from the effects of the coronavirus, and there are more than 40,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Cities with millions of inhabitants in Hubei Province in China, including Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, are being quarantined, while other major Chinese cities have strict travel and information gathering rules. Add airlines that cancel flights to and from China, quarantine cruise ships around the world, an increasing number of infections outside of China, and details of the virus that is still being discovered, and there are obvious concerns.

Where are the other 2,800 companies participating in MWC 2020? In an incredibly difficult position. Ray le Maistre, editor-in-chief of lightreading.com, emphasizes the look in a story about Ericsson’s retreat based on ensuring the health and safety of its employees and stand visitors. “Which company will take the risk not to share this view? If a company continues to say,” We’re still going to MWC, “what does that say about being an employer?” He wrote.

Unfortunately, it is not just the death toll and infection rate that are carefully examined here when making decisions about MWC 2020. The other numbers have big, fat dollar signs in front of them.

Money determines decisions at MWC 2020

Mobile World Congress, like every trade fair, is a huge, lively cash cow. It’s not just about return-on-investment through marketing or the business done there by companies, but also about getting there and organizing. CCS Insight mobile analyst Ben Wood told Digital Trends:

“There is no doubt that large companies need enormous sums of stand construction, staff, flights, accommodation and much more, but they can probably endure financially better than smaller companies because of their large financial resources. For small businesses, the impact could be much bigger, as MWC is often one of their biggest investments of the year. “

Obviously, the GSMA requires a 50% deposit for MWC. According to this Spanish report, this amount will not be reimbursed. Anyone covered by Impression insurance policies will mitigate losses. This article states that it should have checked the “Communicable disease coverage” box to get something back. Obviously not an everyday occurrence and it is usually not included in the standard guidelines. This put companies in a difficult position.

MWC is also of great value to the GSMA and the city of Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is one of the most important events in the GSMA industry, and according to Company Tracker Owler, the GSMA has annual sales of $ 283 million. The more MWC 2020 is affected by the corona virus, the more the number decreases. The estimated value of Ericsson’s huge, now vacant stand alone was $ 6.5 million. In addition, money speaks outside of the show. MWC 2019 earned the local economy around $ 517 million and created 14,000 part-time jobs.

The cancellation period may have expired

Fortunately, for those who literally bet on the show, including Barcelona and the GSMA, the time has passed for many other big names to cancel their participation. A manager who regularly organizes a team at MWC and prefers to remain anonymous spoke to Digital Trends about the show, the costs involved, and the timeframe that is now unlikely to shift.

“I think they (the companies present) have no choice but to go ahead,” we were told, and the main reason is logistics. Companies can cancel a few weeks before the start of the fair and may only lose the cost of renting the event space. The closer the appointment gets, the less likely it is.

“A small room can still cost half a million dollars,” our source said, but added that this is only a third of the total cost of attendance.

“Even if you don’t get any of it back,” our source continued, “you could still save on shipping sets and products, hotels, and flights.” For those companies that have started shipping, a cancellation may no longer be profitable. The conclusion of our source at this point? “Maybe you have to put on a mask and just get through.”

Will there be further cancellations at MWC 2020?

If large companies are already deeply logistically and financially deep in the MWC preparation, does this mean that no other companies will withdraw until the start of the fair? Some choose not to participate, purportedly for reasons other than the corona virus. Asus told the Spanish media that there would be no booth at MWC 2020, but the decision was not directly related to the health and safety of the virus. Executives can also simply choose not to participate at all without removing the company from the MWC list. This seems to be Samsung’s approach.

What about Chinese companies participating in MWC? Huawei plans to quarantine all employees attending MWC for 14 days before the show, including outside of China, to minimize the risk of infection transmission. And there can still be cancellations. Global PR and marketing expert Sean Upton-McLaughlin, who specializes in working with Chinese companies and is currently based in the Chinese technology center in Shenzhen, told Digital Trends:

“I think a lot of decisions about whether to arrive from here in Shenzhen will likely be made next week (from February 9) at the latest if they haven’t been made yet. Internally at Chinese tech companies, there is usually so much work and chores packed up that things often feel like a rush or that they get done at the last minute. I wouldn’t be surprised if they waited until the attendance plans calmed down before making a final decision. “

The extended New Year’s Day in China to slow the spread of the virus officially ends on February 9, which means many will get back to work. New announcements regarding the show can be made after this date.

Are the fears of the MWC 2020 coronavirus justified?

It is extremely difficult to answer. Much publicly available information about the corona virus is often unreliable because it is loaded with misinformation, rhetoric against China, unfounded fears and official data that many accept as incorrect. Other news is tabloids that are frightening, whether from tabloids themselves or from people with an agenda. When you add the financial burdens described above for all MWC employees, you have the perfect recipe for justified concerns – and an abundance of constantly changing, patchy information that doesn’t help anyone.

A typical example? Doctors speaking to Business Insider Spain say the show will be “not particularly dangerous”, airport health checks will be performed, the virus will require very close contact to spread, and hand washing will be the most effective defense against this Catch represents something. Soothing stuff. However, on February 8, Chinese state media Xinhua reported, “One of the routes of the novel coronavirus infection is transmission via aerosol and breath drops.” Maintain air circulation. Good luck in the middle of Hall 4.

The GSMA takes concerns very seriously. On February 9, GSMA CEO John Hoffman sent an email to all attendees saying that the event is proceeding as planned and listing all existing preventive measures. This includes that no one from Hubei Province is granted access to the fair and all Chinese visitors need proof that they have been outside China for 14 days. There is also temperature screening for everyone and a variety of advice and local public health facilities. The Mayor of Barcelona says we should listen to expert scientific advice and that MWC 2020 “can be developed with absolute certainty and confidence”.

What about the World Health Organization? The advice is simple: don’t travel to Hubei Province at all and only make important trips to the rest of China. Visit the State Department website that has a level 4 recommendation: Do Not Travel for China as a Whole. What about traveling to Spain? The Foreign & Commonwealth Office in the UK “advises against traveling to another country / area because of coronavirus risks.”

Unless you’re traveling to China, generally you shouldn’t worry about the corona virus. But how does that change for an event like MWC?

MWC and every major event is different

It is a fair with more than 100,000 people from all over the world who are close together for almost a week. Everyone who has been to MWC knows how easy it is to catch a cold or get the flu at the event. In order to introduce a mass panic at MWC 2020, only one case has to be discovered that is even suspected of being a coronavirus infection, and the exhibition halls will disintegrate faster than the doors allow.

Digital Trends asked the World Health Organization for information about the spread of the coronavirus at major events such as MWC and will be updated here as soon as we know about it.

No one wants to catch the corona virus. No company wants to be responsible for an employee who intercepts it. The GSMA does not want its own event to become the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, and probably not the residents of Barcelona. Every effort is made to ensure that MWC 2020 is a safe event.

Likewise, few will stand up and say they won’t go because fear is considered weak and many laugh at the risks when they’re overwhelmed. While healthy people are likely to be fine catching the coronavirus, the potential to pass it on to someone who may not be able to cope with it the same way is high. Personal responsibility is as important as corporate responsibility, and we suspect that those who work for companies that have made the decision not to participate are relieved that they don’t have to do anything about it.

However, here we are talking about why MWC 2020 will almost certainly continue to advance. The only thing the show is likely to stop now is if the situation changes again and the Spanish authorities impose a travel ban. The question now is how many will be present – and will anyone regret it in the end?

