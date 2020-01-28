It is reported that the current epidemic of a SARS-type coronavirus in China threatens the production of the budget of the iPhone that Apple should launch in the next two months, variously called iPhone 9 and iPhone SE 2.

China puts quarantine and travel restrictions in place to curb spread of virus, workers have to stay at home, experts say Apple’s supply chain is almost certain to be done …

Context

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause anything from colds to flu to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the latter causing more than 700 deaths in more than 17 countries.

The new coronavirus from Wuhan, China, has been designated 2019-nCoV. To date, more than 100 deaths have been recorded and thousands of people have been infected. Although the mortality rate seems to be relatively low, around 1%, many with only minor symptoms, the rapid spread of the virus could make it a very deadly virus if it is not contained.

The entire city of Wuhan has been quarantined by the Chinese government, with all public transportation to and from the city suspended. But the impact extends far beyond Wuhan, with the government introducing preventive measures across the country. Many Chinese New Year events have been canceled, including an important one in the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Many companies limit travel to, from, and within China.

Coronavirus threatens production of iPhone 9 / SE 2 and above

Nikkei Asian Review reports that the virus has already spread in Hubei province, near Apple’s main manufacturing centers.

Suppliers have warned that the hectic pace of production could be complicated by the coronavirus epidemic in China’s Hubei province, since their main manufacturing centers are in the neighboring provinces of Henan and Guangdong, with more than 100 cases confirmed Monday afternoon and in Shanghai, with more than 50 cases confirmed.

“The situation (of coronaviruses) in China could affect the planned production schedule,” a supply chain official, whose trip to China has been postponed due to the virus, told Nikkei.

Chinese authorities, who have locked up Hubei province, said Tuesday morning that the SARS-type virus has so far killed 106 people on the continent, with more than 4,500 confirmed cases. But a team of British and American scientists has tentatively predicted that the virus could infect more than 190,000 people by February 4.

Bloomberg suggests that production of the iPhone 9 / SE 2 is particularly at risk given that we expect it to launch in the next month or two.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where the supply chain is not disrupted,” said Patrick Moorhead, seasoned industry analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “If there is a major hiccup in raw materials, manufacturing, assembly, testing and shipping, it will be a disruption” (…)

The company generally launches its new high-end iPhones around September, so the virus is unlikely to have a significant impact on these plans, but the company is also preparing to start mass production of a new low-cost iPhone in February, which is more at risk.

Many employees (in the supply chain) have been at home for the past few days for the holidays, and the company has not said if it asks them to stay at home longer to prevent the spread of the virus (… )

“Supply chain disruption is a concern if employees at Foxconn and other component manufacturing centers in China are limited,” said analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities Inc. “If the epidemic is China is spreading more, this could have a negative impact on the supply chain which would be a major concern of investors.

The combination of production of the new model and an announced 10% increase in production of the iPhone 11 to meet demand means that Apple’s supply chain is unusually busy for this time of year . The strong demand for AirPods adds further to the demand for production.

Apple uses dual sourcing for most components and assembly operations, with geographically dispersed operations, which will help reduce risk. Foxconn said it also has its own emergency measures. However, with the possibility of government-ordered plant closings to limit the spread of the virus, the impact on production cannot be predicted. The idea that the coronavirus threatens the production of iPhones and more is entirely credible.

Apple has already closed at least one retail store in China, currently for a week, and has limited business hours in others.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc (/ integrated)