Coronavirus: The Killers to do are living concert, Q&A on Instagram

The Killers have just been invited to execute in the “One World: Together at Home” broadcast, the band announced on Twitter.

Breaking News! We have been invited to conduct in the A single Planet: #TogetherAtHome broadcast. We accepted and it will conflict with our prepared Instagram Live Q&A, so would you intellect if we moved the Are living Q&A to upcoming Friday at 12 PST? We realized you’d recognize. You guys are the very best.

— The Killers (@thekillers) April 17, 2020

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the live performance lineup Saturday night includes large-identify artists like Woman Gaga, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Speculate, Elton John and Paul McCartney, the Deseret News earlier reported.

The live performance will be broadcast are living on major networks in the U.S. (NBC, ABC, CBS) on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, and be offered for streaming on most social media platforms.

The Killers’ participation in “One Planet: Jointly at Home” signifies the band is pushing back its stay Instagram concert and Q&A at first scheduled for this afternoon at 1 p.m. MT. In its place, the band announced on Twitter that it would keep the live performance on April 24 at 1 p.m. MT.

“Attention self incarcerated people of earth. Time to get wild!” the band tweeted on April 11. “Watch and hear on your beloved hand held machine as we reply your thoughts and participate in a couple of our music for YOU, Dwell ON INSTAGRAM!”

Awareness self incarcerated people of earth. Time to get wild! Subsequent Saturday at 12PM PST, observe and hear on your most loved hand held unit as we response your thoughts and engage in a handful of of our tunes for YOU, Stay ON INSTAGRAM!

Reply to this tweet with your thoughts.

— The Killers (@thekillers) April 11, 2020

The Killers just lately unveiled a new one, “Caution” — a keep track of that options a guitar solo from previous Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, in accordance to a news release.

“Caution” will be on the band’s forthcoming album, “Imploding The Mirage,” which is thanks out Might 29. The file was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park Metropolis, Utah — wherever Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and his family moved in summer months 2017.

“Imploding the Mirage” marks the first album to be published and recorded since the Killers still left its Las Vegas hometown, according to the launch.

As of now, the band is scheduled to accomplish at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Aug. 19 in aid of that album. Tickets have been supposed to go on sale March 20, but the band tweeted a few days right before that tickets for its late summer season and drop demonstrates would no lengthier be going on sale that day.

The stadium live shows in the U.K. that were being intended to kick off the tour in May have been postponed to 2021, in accordance to New New music Specific.

“The news is shifting each hour all around coronavirus,” the Killers tweeted on March 16. “Ultimately, we want you, our enthusiasts, to stay focused on avoidance and remaining risk-free and careful suitable now.”

The musicians additional that when tickets do go on sale, a part will go to neighborhood organizations in every single metropolis they tour that have been encouraging men and women whose positions have been affected during the pandemic.

“We are using this individually,” the Killers tweeted. “Both we and our families have experienced these jobs and our hearts go out to individuals affected.”