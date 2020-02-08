Coronavirus: The death toll is 724 due to the Hong Kong quarantine

The worldwide death toll from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reached 724 and the disease is expected to be more fatal than SARS.

Another 81 deaths were recorded in Hubei Province, China, where Wuhan, the city in the epicenter of the outbreak, is located.

The number of new infections increased on Friday compared to the previous day, said Chinese health authorities and reversed the decline for two days.

Japan also confirmed that its first national died from the virus, placing the death toll only 49 behind the 774 deaths recorded during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

The US has confirmed its first death from the virus, a 60-year-old US citizen who died at Jinyintan Hospital.

The UAE also say there are seven cases of the disease.

Worldwide, more than 34,000 people are infected, almost all of them in China

Thousands of people remain stranded on cruise ships docked in Japan and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, a two-week quarantine is required for anyone arriving from the mainland.

The World Health Organization warned of a chronic lack of clothing, masks, gloves, and other protective equipment when the Chinese health authorities confirmed 2,841 new cases of the new corona virus in Hubei.

Among them is Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who died in Wuhan and tried to warn others about the December outbreak.

Since then, China has built two new hospitals in Wuhan to deal with the crisis, and the second is operational from Saturday.

Reporting by IRN

Main image: Chinese residents walk past a wall with banners on which the slogans “Prevention of pneumonia begins with you and me” during the outbreak of the new coronavirus and pneumonia in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province in eastern China. Photo: Meng Delong / Costfoto / Sipa USA