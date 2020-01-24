Ministry of Health officials meet here to assess the risk posed by the coronavirus.

It comes back as tests for the virus in 14 people in the UK.

Checks on other patients are ongoing.

The chief physician of England, Professor Chris Whitty, said the risk to the public was “low” and there were no confirmed cases, but warned “it could … someday”.

When the UK emergency committee was called to discuss the outbreak that left 26 people dead in China, he added that the UK has “tried and tested measures to respond when necessary”.

Later on Friday, a new transportation hub for public health is to be built at Heathrow Airport in London.

Around 10 cities in the Chinese province of Hubei have been blocked to prevent the virus from spreading. At least 33 million people are affected.

Restrictions include cessation of public transportation, while in some cities public facilities such as temples and cinemas are closed.

China has announced plans to build a 1,000-bed hospital in five days to treat the victims.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an emergency, but said it was “too early” to consider it an “emergency for public health of international interest” because it was “restrictive and binary”.

The symptoms of the virus are said to be similar to a cold and include fever, sneezing and cough.

Health Minister Simon Harris said Friday’s officials meeting will ensure that we are fully prepared.

“This is a coordination group that receives the latest information at international level and decides which recommendations are appropriate for our health workers, especially for people at the forefront.

“I know that yesterday the HSE issued guidelines to paramedics, nurses, doctors and others.

“This is something that I think the appropriate response at the moment is to monitor very closely.

“I want to assure the Irish that that’s exactly what the HSE and our authorities here in Ireland are doing.”