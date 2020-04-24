Coronavirus test progression gives results much faster – BGR

The new coronavirus test method results faster and more efficiently than conventional tests.

The new method does not have to send samples to test and accelerate the rate at which the results are confirmed.

Health experts estimate that the actual number of coronavirus cases is higher than reported figures.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Lack of rapid coronavirus testing is still a major problem in many countries, including regions of the United States. Getting tests and test materials is a chore for many reasons, but a new paper published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics suggests that the new test method can lead to faster tests and greater test efficiency.

Led by Jin-Soo Mang, Ph.D. In the Center for Convergent Research of Emerging Virus Infection at the Korean Food Research Institute, a team of scientists has developed a test that is highly effective in visualizing the presence of a novel coronavirus. Tests detect 100 copies of the novel coronavirus RNA.

This development is so significant that this type of testing can be carried out in facilities without advanced testing hardware. Now, many coronavirus tests are sent a long way to test in labs with the right equipment, but this test reduces the need for such shipments.

“Isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests such as RT-LAMP are currently capable of being used in point-of-care with comparable sensitivity to RT-qPCR tests,” says Dr. Mang said in a statement. “Although proper extraction of sample RNA is still required, our RT-LAMP method has the potential to run in decentralized testing facilities to provide faster testing services to more people.”

Simply put, a fast-paced test results in a fraction of the time that many current test methods take. It is a well-established test option that, if adopted widely, provides a more accurate infection number and helps public health officials to detect the spread of the virus with greater confidence.

Recent estimates of the actual number of coronavirus cases in places such as the United States indicate that there are 20 times more cases than are confirmed by doctors. This is largely due to a lack of testing and medical professionals insisting that coronavirus patients with minor symptoms should be at home for the safety of others.

Drawing a clear picture of how the outbreak is spreading is beneficial not only in the short term but also in planning a future outbreak response of a similar nature. There is no guarantee that this new test method will be widely adopted, but research will inspire new advances to accelerate testing in the United States and abroad.

Image source: Sebastiವ್o Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Mike Wehner has been reporting on technology and video games for the past decade, including breaking news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Most recently, Mike served as a tech editor at The Daily Dot, and has appeared on USA Today, Time.com and countless other web and print stores. His love

Reporting is second to his gaming addiction.

. [Tagototranslate] coronavirus [T] Covid-19 [T] test